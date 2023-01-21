Read full article on original website
Ruth Ann Wintermute
Ruth Ann Wintermute, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield. She was born June 30, 1934, in Marion, Ohio, the only child of the late Inez (Sult) and Harold Courtney. She graduated from Marion High School and married Jack E. Wintermute on August...
Jeffrey S. Wright
Jeffrey S. Wright age 62, resident of Shelby, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 18, 1960, in Willard to George and Mary (Irvin) Wright, he had been an area resident the majority of his life. A 1979 graduate of Plymouth High School, Jeff was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy.
Tragedy & elevation inspires Mansfield evangelist Mother Blevins to bridge the gap
MANSFIELD — Evangelist Sharon Blevins has held many titles during her years of service in the Church of God in Christ (COGIC). She is a lifelong Mansfield resident and the 1st Lady of Latter Rain Church on Glessner Avenue, where her husband Louis Blevins Jr. is the Pastor. She is recognized as a national Evangelist and most recently served as Mansfield’s District Missionary.
Razor thin: Wooster earns tough verdict over Mt. Vernon
A sigh of relief filled the air in Wooster's locker room after a trying 60-58 test with Mt. Vernon for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Vernon, as it began with a 13-8 edge over Wooster through the end of the first quarter.
Columbus Marion-Franklin ends the party for Columbus Walnut Ridge
Columbus Marion-Franklin trucked Columbus Walnut Ridge on the road to a 68-58 victory on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. Click here for a recap.
GoFundMe raises money for local veterans advocate
BELLVILLE — Tami Oyster has spent the last five years as a full-time volunteer, helping local veterans however she can. Her charity thrift store, Love Our Hero's, has raised almost $89,000 and helped more than 300 veterans.
Metro housing board fires director, Mansfield mayor threatens legal action
MANSFIELD — Steve Andrews has been fired, but he hasn't given up. Three members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board voted Tuesday to terminate Andrews, the agency’s executive director. Download PDF file.
Columbus Whetstone mauls Columbus Centennial in strong effort
Columbus Whetstone gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Columbus Centennial 76-43 on January 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 12, Columbus Centennial faced off against Whitehall-Yearling. For results, click here.
North Lewisburg Triad takes a toll on Mechanicsburg
North Lewisburg Triad tipped and eventually toppled Mechanicsburg 60-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 24. Last season, North Lewisburg Triad and Mechanicsburg squared off with January 21, 2022 at Mechanicsburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Pretty portrait: Columbus St. Francis DeSales paints a victorious picture in win over Pickerington North
Columbus St. Francis DeSales handed Pickerington North a tough 46-34 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 24. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Pickerington North played in a 37-26 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Bishop Ready claims close encounter of the winning kind over Columbus Eastmoor
Columbus Bishop Ready survived Columbus Eastmoor in a 55-46 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 23. In recent action on January 17, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus South and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Johnstown Northridge on January 15 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School. For a full recap, click here.
Zanesville West Muskingum wallops Coshocton
Zanesville West Muskingum left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Coshocton 60-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton faced off on February 1, 2022 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For results, click here.
Elmore Woodmore casts spell on Millbury Lake
Mighty close, mighty fine, Elmore Woodmore wore a victory shine after clipping Millbury Lake 51-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Elmore Woodmore moved in front of Millbury Lake 10-7 to begin the second quarter.
Westerville North outlasts Delaware Hayes
Westerville North stretched out and finally snapped Delaware Hayes to earn a 53-39 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 24. Delaware Hayes authored a promising start, taking a 12-10 advantage over Westerville North at the end of the first quarter.
Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
Delaware Buckeye Valley dismantles Whitehall-Yearling
Delaware Buckeye Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Whitehall-Yearling 59-28 in Ohio girls basketball on January 24. Last season, Whitehall-Yearling and Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off with January 28, 2022 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Cooper Enterprises announces promotion of David Grosse
SHELBY -- Cooper Enterprises, Inc. has announced the promotion of David Grosse to Director, Engineering effective Jan. 3. "David has over four years of experience with Cooper Enterprises, Inc. as Manager, Engineering," said Mike Murray, president of Cooper Enterprises. "David’s leadership has taken our engineering department to a highly functional level by training and implementing new multiple software programs which increased manufacturing productivity along with reduced engineering lead times for new and existing projects."
Westerville South cancels check from Sunbury Big Walnut
Westerville South put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Sunbury Big Walnut in a 54-44 decision in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Westerville South drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Sunbury Big Walnut after the first quarter.
Statement Game: Lucas roughs up Crestview in showdown of small-school heavyweights
LUCAS — It was a signature victory for the Cubs and a wake-up call for the Cougars. Andrew Smollen scored 14 first-quarter points and Lucas dominated from start to finish in a resounding and surprising 72-38 win over previously unbeaten Crestview on Tuesday at the Cub Cave. GALLERY: Lucas...
Shelby company awarded tax abatement for $12 million expansion project
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved property tax incentives for a Shelby manufacturer that plans to invest $8 to $12 million in an expansion project. Commissioners approved a 15-year enterprise zone for the Lloyd Rebar Co., 139 Technology Parkway. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
