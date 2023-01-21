Taking a point home in the standings, the Philadelphia Flyers can’t help but feel slighted in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings, 4-3. Back-and-forth, the first period featured four goals and not a sustained lead in sight. First, Owen Tippett showed his patience on the odd-man rush, dishing to James van Riemsdyk for the first goal, 1-0. Then, Anze Kopitar tied the game four seconds into the Kings’ first powerplay opportunity, 1-1. Soon after, Kevin Hayes chipped a pass to Wade Allison, who finished like a true power-forward, scoring his rebound, 2-1. As quickly as the Flyers took the lead, Kopitar was there to erase it following efficient skating by Adrian Kempe, 2-2.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO