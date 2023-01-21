CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO