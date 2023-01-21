ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

3 teams that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks’ big man Serge Ibaka

Milwaukee Bucks veteran big man Serge Ibaka has been away from the team for over two weeks. On Friday, The Athletic’s insider Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran Ibaka a new home before the February 9th trade deadline. Reactions to the news that Serge Ibaka will be on the move were somewhat surprising mixed with wondering if Ibaka expected a different role when he re-signed with Milwaukee in the off-season.
FanSided

Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
FanSided

Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks’ reignited trade interest in Eric Gordon

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its firm asking price of a first round pick in any trade for Gordon.
Yardbarker

The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
