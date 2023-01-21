The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its firm asking price of a first round pick in any trade for Gordon.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO