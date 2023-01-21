ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One

This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women outlast Texas Tech

Behind a pair of double-doubles from senior guard Jayla Hemingway and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) earned a 67-57 victory over Texas Tech inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. Hemingway posted her third double-double of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lady Raiders fall to WVU on the road 67-57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va- The Texas Tech Women’s Basketball team’s two-game winning streak came to an end at the WVU Colosseum Saturday afternoon. Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, with Texas Tech shooting 32% from the field, while the Mountaineers shot just 26%. Despite that, the Lady Raiders would head to the locker room […]
LUBBOCK, TX
wvsportsnow.com

2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins “Frustrated and Humiliated” Following Loss

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 11-8 overall and 1-6 in the Big 12 Conference, losing to the #7 ranked Texas Longhorns, 69-61. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins had to say following the loss:. “We’ve talked multiple times that we’re not...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Reep's game-winner picked as Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and undefeated Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday. The host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Christian University offering CPA exam cram courses in 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Accounting Department is offering cram courses for individual sections of the CPA exam in 2023. According to a press release from LCU, the first round of courses will focus on Financial Accounting and Reporting and take place on February 3 and 4.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sees no snow days so far

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanks to a mild start to the winter, Harrison County Schools has had no snow days thus far. This is thanks to snowfall totals that have been below average for Clarksburg, measuring just 2.82 inches of total precipitation for the month compared to an average of 3.38 inches.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Talk 1340

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Update: Winter storm to impact South Plains region late Monday and Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — An approaching storm system will bring a chance for accumulating snowfall across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Monday evening through Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12:00 AM CST Tuesday through 9:00 PM CST Tuesday for...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNews

Excess levy renewal, fire department fees proposed in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Renewal of an excess levy to maintain several city of Bridgeport services will be on this June’s municipal election ballot. City Council members formally resolved during Monday’s regular meeting to have voters decide if funding will continue to be used to maintain, operate and improve public safety, stormwater management, construction, maintenance and repair to sidewalks, street resurfacing, as well as both parks and recreation and library operations.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy