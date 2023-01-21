Read full article on original website
WOWK
WVU men’s hoops at Texas Tech: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will look to get back in the win column on the road on Wednesday, as the Mountaineers make the long journey to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know. WVU at Texas Tech men’s basketball game information...
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Texas Tech
Getting you set for Wednesday night's matchup between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders
wvsportsnow.com
Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One
This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
WVNews
WVU women outlast Texas Tech
Behind a pair of double-doubles from senior guard Jayla Hemingway and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3 Big 12) earned a 67-57 victory over Texas Tech inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. Hemingway posted her third double-double of the...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
Lady Raiders fall to WVU on the road 67-57
MORGANTOWN, W.Va- The Texas Tech Women’s Basketball team’s two-game winning streak came to an end at the WVU Colosseum Saturday afternoon. Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, with Texas Tech shooting 32% from the field, while the Mountaineers shot just 26%. Despite that, the Lady Raiders would head to the locker room […]
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins “Frustrated and Humiliated” Following Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 11-8 overall and 1-6 in the Big 12 Conference, losing to the #7 ranked Texas Longhorns, 69-61. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins had to say following the loss:. “We’ve talked multiple times that we’re not...
WVNews
Reep's game-winner picked as Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and undefeated Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday. The host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Christian University offering CPA exam cram courses in 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) Accounting Department is offering cram courses for individual sections of the CPA exam in 2023. According to a press release from LCU, the first round of courses will focus on Financial Accounting and Reporting and take place on February 3 and 4.
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sees no snow days so far
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanks to a mild start to the winter, Harrison County Schools has had no snow days thus far. This is thanks to snowfall totals that have been below average for Clarksburg, measuring just 2.82 inches of total precipitation for the month compared to an average of 3.38 inches.
‘Pantex Science Bowl’ hosts’ middle school regional competition
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The “Pantex Science Bowl” for regional middle schools took place on Saturday at the AmTech Career Academy. According to a Pantex Facebook post the winner of the middle school regional “Pantex Science Bowl” is JT Hutchinson Middle School Team 1 from Lubbock. Bonham Middle School Team 1 won second place and […]
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
everythinglubbock.com
Update: Winter storm to impact South Plains region late Monday and Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — An approaching storm system will bring a chance for accumulating snowfall across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Monday evening through Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12:00 AM CST Tuesday through 9:00 PM CST Tuesday for...
1 dead from injuries received at recent Phillips 66 Borger Complex fire
Officials with Phillips 66 confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that an Austin Industrial contractor injured in the incident earlier this month at the Phillips 66 Borger Complex has died from his injuries.
Lubbock Is Losing Retailer From Popular Shopping Center, Nothing But Clearance Now
Lubbock is losing a major retailer from the popular West End Shopping Center (2910 W Loop 289 Acc Rd,). The shopping center, while relatively new, has already seen some shake-ups and change-ups, including the quiet closing of the Converse store and the opening up of a Five Below location, which brought joy to my bargain hunter's heart.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
City addresses neighborhood trash dumping in Lubbock; up to $2K fine for those caught
One man in a central Lubbock neighborhood is tired of cleaning up after those dumping on a lot near his house. Philip Hogan said he has been keeping up with the vacant lot’s trash and overgrown foliage for years now, and according to the City, there is nothing he can do about it.
WVNews
Excess levy renewal, fire department fees proposed in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Renewal of an excess levy to maintain several city of Bridgeport services will be on this June’s municipal election ballot. City Council members formally resolved during Monday’s regular meeting to have voters decide if funding will continue to be used to maintain, operate and improve public safety, stormwater management, construction, maintenance and repair to sidewalks, street resurfacing, as well as both parks and recreation and library operations.
