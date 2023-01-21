Read full article on original website
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm
A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
Driver killed in Stearns County head-on crash is identified
The victim of a fatal crash Saturday morning in Stearns County has been identified as a 50-year-old woman from Windom, Minnesota. Lana Tibodeau died at the scene of the crash in Munson Township, about 20 miles southwest of St. Cloud on Hwy. 23 near County Road 123, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities Identify Windom Woman Killed in Highway 23 Crash
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Authorities have released more information regarding a fatal crash that happened in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway...
Seeing more Minnesotans driving with expired tabs? You're not alone
MINNEAPOLIS — When making a list of problems facing our state, and even our roads, expired license plate tabs ranks nowhere near the top, but it certainly seems to get people going. Tim Harlow, who has written the Star Tribune's Drive column since 2010, says readers have been urging...
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 23
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway 23 hit each other head-on near County Road 123.
Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area
Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. In an update around 4...
Windom woman killed in Stearns County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County. Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau...
Is It Illegal To Tailgate Drivers in Minnesota?
On my way to work today, I noticed that everyone was driving faster than normal. I’m always someone who drives 5-7 over the speed limit, but today I was going 10 over, and so many cars were still tailgating me!. I was thinking about it all day and I...
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
Minnesota law enforcement gets more than 2,200 DWI arrests over holidays
Troopers, deputies and police officers statewide made 2,228 DWI arrests during the holiday DWI campaign from Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve. The arrest numbers compare with 2,012 DWI arrests during the 2021 campaign. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) coordinates the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The campaign includes extra patrols and advertising in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program. ...
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Ask a trooper 2023
Q: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?. A:...
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
North Dakota and Minnesota flags at half-staff to honor California mass shooting victims
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flags in North Dakota and Minnesota are flying at half-staff, to honor the lives lost in the Monterey Park, California mass shooting on Saturday. The orders cover flags at all government buildings to fly half staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26th. Both Governors...
"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday
(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Break In At Storage Facility
(KNSI) – Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck is asking for help identifying suspected burglars. A unit at Pikus Mini Storage at 830 Frost Road Northwest in Sauk Rapids was broken into during the overnight hours between January 12th and 13th. A wheelbarrow and three large music speakers, plus other property are believed to have been taken.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
See What Minnesota’s License Plates Looked Like The Year You Were Born
It's always interesting to look back at our history. I rediscovered this recently when I discovered a listing for a vintage photograph for sale that featured a Duluth couple. That photo was from the late 1800s and it was fun to speculate on who they were and what life was like in the Northland at that time.
Man, baby found dead inside burning apartment building in Sartell
A man and a baby have been confirmed dead following an apartment fire in Sartell Thursday night. The fire happened at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Ave. E. just after 8 p.m., with Sartell Police Department saying the entire building was evacuate. Firefighters found the body...
