ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krwc1360.com

Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm

A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
NEW ULM, MN
Bring Me The News

Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area

Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. In an update around 4...
WINSTED, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Windom woman killed in Stearns County crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Windom woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Stearn’s County. Lana Ranae Tibodeau, 50, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 23 before Cold Spring and Paynesville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibodeau...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WIFR

6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Minnesota law enforcement gets more than 2,200 DWI arrests over holidays

Troopers, deputies and police officers statewide made 2,228 DWI arrests during the holiday DWI campaign from Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve. The arrest numbers compare with 2,012 DWI arrests during the 2021 campaign. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) coordinates the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The campaign includes extra patrols and advertising in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.

Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
WINSTED, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Ask a trooper 2023

Q: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?. A:...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?

Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
willmarradio.com

"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday

(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Benton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Break In At Storage Facility

(KNSI) – Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck is asking for help identifying suspected burglars. A unit at Pikus Mini Storage at 830 Frost Road Northwest in Sauk Rapids was broken into during the overnight hours between January 12th and 13th. A wheelbarrow and three large music speakers, plus other property are believed to have been taken.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy