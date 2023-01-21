Read full article on original website
On 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Kamala Harris urges federal abortion protections
Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by imploring Americans to work to enshrine abortion rights into law. "For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected," Harris said at a speech delivered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Sunday. "Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense."
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
NPR and New York Times ask judge to unseal documents in Fox defamation case
Lawyers for NPR News and The New York Times have jointly filed a legal brief asking a judge to unseal hundreds of pages of documents from a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by an elections technology company against Fox News. "This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests...
Fox News' defense in defamation suit invokes debunked election-fraud claims
Fox News' attorneys have set out the starkest defense yet against the accusation the network defamed an election-technology company when it broadcast false claims that the company had cheated then-President Donald Trump of victory in the 2020 election. The overwhelming majority of Fox's argument was made in sealed motions filed...
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison letter to former President Donald Trump
A woman pleaded guilty to sending letters with poison in them to former President Donald Trump and eight others, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
George Santos admits to FEC his $500K "personal" loan didn't actually come from him: report
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., filed amended campaign finance reports that told the Federal Election Commission that a $500,000 loan he gave to his campaign didn't come from his personal funds as he'd previously claimed. The initial filing from September included a checked box saying the loan came from the "personal...
Biden administration invites ordinary citizens to help resettle refugees
The Biden administration is appealing to private citizens to directly sponsor refugees resettling in the United States from around the world, as part of the biggest shift in the U.S. program for displaced people since its launch in 1980. Under 'Welcome Corps', launched last week, ordinary Americans will handle the...
The arguments around releasing report on efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
A Georgia judge holds a hearing to decide whether to make public a report from a special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover...
'Children of the State' examines the American juvenile justice system
America persists in having the highest incarceration rates in the world. Juvenile justice, though, presents a somewhat brighter picture. Author Jeff Hobbs', whose last work The Short Tragic Life of Robert Peace was published to acclaim, has written a new book examining America's juvenile justice system. Children of the State:...
Woman pleads guilty to sending ricin in 2020 letter to Trump
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Canadian woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House. The letter from Pascale Ferrier directing Trump to "give up and remove your application for this election," was intercepted at a...
A former high-level FBI agent faces charges for aiding a sanctioned Russian oligarch
A former high-level FBI agent is facing several charges for his alleged work with a sanctioned Russian oligarch. Charles McGonigal, the former special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI's New York office, is accused of working with Oleg Deripaska, who has been on the U.S. sanctions list since 2018.
What to watch with Congress and North Carolina's delegation
The 118th Congress has been in session for less than a month but already, they’ve put on a great show. But that’s not their job. Their job is to govern, and these first two weeks have caused many to question if some members of this Congress can govern — or even want to.
Senators slam Ticketmaster over bungling of Taylor Swift tickets
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Variet's Jem Aswad about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing into Live Nation and the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
How much is Israel's new government trying to change the balance of power?
With a coalition that includes far-right figures, Benjamin Netanyahu is prime minister again. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dahlia Scheindlin, a columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
Even with strict gun laws, 2 mass shootings happened days ago in California
At least 18 people were killed in the shootings. NPR's A Martinez talks to Daniel Webster of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions about whether stricter gun laws reduce gun violence.
