KOMU
Court documents: Woman shot man during marijuana deal in Keytesville
KEYTESVILLE - Additional information has been released about a shooting Friday morning that left one person dead and another injured in Keytesville. Sherri Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance. Jacob Abney, 38, was...
KCTV 5
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
krcgtv.com
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requests DWI jury trial
RANDOLPH COUNTY — The defense attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requested a jury trial for his client Monday. Travis Noble said Sheriff Chism was not guilty of drinking and driving. Noble made his request before a judge at the Randolph County Courthouse. Prosecutors charged Chism with driving...
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide
LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
kttn.com
Chillicothe police arrest man attacking a motorcycle with a knife, causing it to catch fire
Chillicothe Police took a man into custody after he was allegedly observed using a knife to attack a motorcycle eventually leading to the vehicle catching on fire. Chillicothe Police had responded to the 700 block of Cowgill Street late Friday morning where officers were advised the 58-year-old male lived next door to the victim. Police surrounded the home and began advising the suspect to exit the residence.
kwos.com
CoMo man shot to death at the Lake
Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
KOMU
Osage Beach police continue investigation into Columbia man's shooting death
OSAGE BEACH − The Osage Beach Police Department provided updates Monday regarding a shooting on Friday night that killed a 20-year-old Columbia man and injured a 19-year-old Osage Beach man. Micah Aman was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital, and Devin Atkisson is still hospitalized at...
kchi.com
DWI Arrest By Highway Patrol
A Lathrop man was arrested by State Troopers in Clinton County Sunday. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt E Butterworth at about 1:03 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Chariton County prosecuting attorney charged 52-year-old Sherri L. Laws with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Keytesville. Chariton County deputies were called to a Keytesville home for a fight and found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and another man who had also been shot, Troop B The post One charged in deadly Chariton county shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Police Respond to Disturbance
Sedalia Police responded to Casey's, 1601 E. Broadway, for a disturbance at 5:43 a.m. Saturday. A subject involved had a Pettis County $7500 cash or surety warrant. When officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, 31-year-old Larry David Hopkins, Jr., of Sedalia, was taken into...
ktvo.com
Keytesville woman charged with murder following deadly shooting
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A north central Missouri woman was charged with murder Saturday following a deadly altercation in Chariton County. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Grand Avenue (Route K) in southern Keytesville. Following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Inmate Suicide At Clay County Detention Center
Clay County authorities say they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Clay County Detention Center early this morning (Monday). Authorities say detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of 42-year-old Independence resident Ryan Everson just after Midnight this morning. Everson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center January 12 to await trial on charges of non-support of a child.
Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man has been charged after police say he pulled a gun on an employee at a Downtown Columbia bar early Saturday. Jonathan Dowell, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He The post Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northeastnews.net
Multiple felony charges filed against Amber Alert suspect
A Kansas City man is in custody facing six felony charges in relation to a domestic violence incident that began on Friday January 13th in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast neighborhood near Gladstone and Belmont Boulevards that resulted in an Amber Alert being issued a few days later. Markelv A....
Kansas City area police agencies investigating string of ATM thefts
At least three Kansas City metro police agencies are investigating a string of ATM thefts at Jackson County businesses.
KOMU
State Fire Marshal investigating deadly fire in Moberly
MOBERLY - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that happened Saturday morning in Moberly. The Moberly Fire and Police Departments responded to 1625 S. Morley Street around 5 a.m. for the residential fire. Norman Lee Reed, 62, was found deceased inside the residence, according to Moberly Police...
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Still Puzzled Over Friday Night's Fatal Shooting, As Investigation Continues
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, and what led up to it. But for now, there seem to be more questions than answers. What police have confirmed — and made public — are the identities of the two...
One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning
A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
