COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man has been charged after police say he pulled a gun on an employee at a Downtown Columbia bar early Saturday. Jonathan Dowell, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He The post Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO