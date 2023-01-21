Every year in college football there's a collection of players who seem like they've been around forever. We might as well call those guys the James Skalski All-Stars. A 3-star linebacker barely rated as one of the top 700 players in his class, Skalski committed to Clemson on Feb. 4, 2015 out of Newnan, Ga., and signed nearly a year to the day later. (Skalski signed with Clemson so long ago the December signing period hadn't been invented yet. I think we had color TVs back then but I'm still checking on that.)

NORMAN, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO