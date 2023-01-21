Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Sooners Set for Tuesday Clash at TCU
NORMAN – Oklahoma travels to Fort Worth, Texas for a Tuesday matchup against No. 11/11 TCU. Tip is at 7 p.m. (CT) inside Schollmaier Arena. Tuesday's game against the Horned Frogs will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Ted Emrich and King McClure on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
Sooners Drop Match at No. 17 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell to No. 17 Ohio State, 5-2, on Sunday in Columbus. The Sooners kicked off the match with a clinched doubles point. Carmen and Ivana Corley grabbed the top-court 6-1 win over Isabella Boulais and Kolie Allen. To secure the opening point, No. 22 Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth notched court two against Sydni Ratliff and Shelby Bereznyak 6-2.
Madi Williams Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Nod
NORMAN – For the second time this season and fifth time in her career, Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, it was announced by the league on Monday. Williams was critical in No. 14 Oklahoma's two victories on the week,...
OU Claims 7-0 Sweep Over UTSA
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team swept UTSA 7-0 on Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center to close their season-opener weekend. "It was great to get in here and finish off UTSA with the 7-0 victory," said head coach Nick Crowell. "It was a good match and challenge, they came in here ready to go. We had a great crowd out today and Sooner Nation really showed out. They were loud and we love having them out every time."
No. 1 Oklahoma Matches Season High in Home Opener Against No. 5 Utah
NORMAN – In front of 7,013 fans – the third-best crowd in program history and OU's largest attendance for a home opener – the reigning NCAA champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team matched a season high with a 197.925 to win its home opener against No. 5 Utah on Sunday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: CB Kendel Dolby Says OU's Message is Clear: 'You Gotta Trust'
When coaches and players told him what to look for on his official visit, everything came to fruition as the Sooners harassed and tormented Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Peyton Bowen Says a Big 12 Championship Can 'Get That Name Back'
The Sooners might not have an immediate and pressing need for safety help, but Bowen has the kind of skills and instincts that may allow him to push for playing time in 2023.
footballscoop.com
Former 9-year Clemson linebacker James Skalski joins Oklahoma coaching staff
Every year in college football there's a collection of players who seem like they've been around forever. We might as well call those guys the James Skalski All-Stars. A 3-star linebacker barely rated as one of the top 700 players in his class, Skalski committed to Clemson on Feb. 4, 2015 out of Newnan, Ga., and signed nearly a year to the day later. (Skalski signed with Clemson so long ago the December signing period hadn't been invented yet. I think we had color TVs back then but I'm still checking on that.)
Men’s Gym Takes Second in Season Opener
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Oklahoma men's gymnastics team placed second at the season-opening Rocky Mountain Open on Saturday evening at Air Force Academy. The Sooners put up a 411.850 total score to first-place Stanford's 420.100. Nebraska (405.300) took third, Michigan (398.900) placed fourth and Air Force (397.400) and Arizona State (381.450) rounded out the competition in fifth and sixth, respectively.
WATCH: Oklahoma F Tanner Groves & F Jalen Hill Baylor Postgame
Oklahoma forwards Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill met with the media following OU's 62-60 loss to No. 21 Baylor.
A little too much went wrong and not enough went right for Utah against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma
No. 5 Utah traveled to Oklahoma to take on the top-ranked Sooners and made too many uncharacteristic mistakes in an early season loss.
OU Captures 17 Victories at J.D. Martin Invitational
NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team hosted the 21st annual J.D. Martin Invitational at Mosier Indoor Facility in Norman, Okla. The dominating performance by OU led the Sooners to 17 first-place finishes, 19 new personal bests, and numerous Big 12 leader board placements. "What...
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
Rock and Roll legend Stevie Nicks coming to Oklahoma City
A legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is coming to Oklahoma City.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma
Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
OU Board of Regents move forward on academic fee and degree program changes
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma (OU) Board of Regents gathered on Friday to discuss academic service fee modifications, new degree programs, the formation of a search committee and other important topics. During the meeting, the board approved changes to multiple academic service fees for the 2023-2024...
blackchronicle.com
Could OKC’s Capitol Hill become next version of Plaza District?
The Oklahoman’s Steve Lackmeyer fielded reader questions Friday during his weekly OKC Central Live Chat. You can join Steve most Fridays at 10 a.m. to add your comments and questions about downtown development. To be able to ask questions and interact with Steve or special guests, you must have...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Harold Hamm is a businessman and entrepreneur from Oklahoma, known for his success in the oil and gas industry. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Significant snow & winter weather targets Oklahoma tomorrow
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. This system has prompted the National...
