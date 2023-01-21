ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Set for Tuesday Clash at TCU

NORMAN – Oklahoma travels to Fort Worth, Texas for a Tuesday matchup against No. 11/11 TCU. Tip is at 7 p.m. (CT) inside Schollmaier Arena. Tuesday's game against the Horned Frogs will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Ted Emrich and King McClure on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Drop Match at No. 17 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team fell to No. 17 Ohio State, 5-2, on Sunday in Columbus. The Sooners kicked off the match with a clinched doubles point. Carmen and Ivana Corley grabbed the top-court 6-1 win over Isabella Boulais and Kolie Allen. To secure the opening point, No. 22 Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth notched court two against Sydni Ratliff and Shelby Bereznyak 6-2.
COLUMBUS, OH
oklahoma Sooner

Madi Williams Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Nod

NORMAN – For the second time this season and fifth time in her career, Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, it was announced by the league on Monday. Williams was critical in No. 14 Oklahoma's two victories on the week,...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Claims 7-0 Sweep Over UTSA

NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team swept UTSA 7-0 on Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center to close their season-opener weekend. "It was great to get in here and finish off UTSA with the 7-0 victory," said head coach Nick Crowell. "It was a good match and challenge, they came in here ready to go. We had a great crowd out today and Sooner Nation really showed out. They were loud and we love having them out every time."
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

No. 1 Oklahoma Matches Season High in Home Opener Against No. 5 Utah

NORMAN – In front of 7,013 fans – the third-best crowd in program history and OU's largest attendance for a home opener – the reigning NCAA champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team matched a season high with a 197.925 to win its home opener against No. 5 Utah on Sunday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.
NORMAN, OK
footballscoop.com

Former 9-year Clemson linebacker James Skalski joins Oklahoma coaching staff

Every year in college football there's a collection of players who seem like they've been around forever. We might as well call those guys the James Skalski All-Stars. A 3-star linebacker barely rated as one of the top 700 players in his class, Skalski committed to Clemson on Feb. 4, 2015 out of Newnan, Ga., and signed nearly a year to the day later. (Skalski signed with Clemson so long ago the December signing period hadn't been invented yet. I think we had color TVs back then but I'm still checking on that.)
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Men’s Gym Takes Second in Season Opener

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Oklahoma men's gymnastics team placed second at the season-opening Rocky Mountain Open on Saturday evening at Air Force Academy. The Sooners put up a 411.850 total score to first-place Stanford's 420.100. Nebraska (405.300) took third, Michigan (398.900) placed fourth and Air Force (397.400) and Arizona State (381.450) rounded out the competition in fifth and sixth, respectively.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Captures 17 Victories at J.D. Martin Invitational

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team hosted the 21st annual J.D. Martin Invitational at Mosier Indoor Facility in Norman, Okla. The dominating performance by OU led the Sooners to 17 first-place finishes, 19 new personal bests, and numerous Big 12 leader board placements. "What...
NORMAN, OK
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Could OKC’s Capitol Hill become next version of Plaza District?

The Oklahoman’s Steve Lackmeyer fielded reader questions Friday during his weekly OKC Central Live Chat. You can join Steve most Fridays at 10 a.m. to add your comments and questions about downtown development. To be able to ask questions and interact with Steve or special guests, you must have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Significant snow & winter weather targets Oklahoma tomorrow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. This system has prompted the National...
OKLAHOMA STATE

