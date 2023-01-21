Read full article on original website
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
siusalukis.com
Salukis suffer defeat on road at Belmont
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Southern Illinois women's basketball team (7-10) fell to Belmont, 101-45, on Sunday in Nashville. The Bruins were in-control from start-to-finish on Sunday, starting the game on a 17-0 run. Belmont out-scored SIU, 17-4, in the first quarter and shot 50% from the field. Aja Holmes scored the first two points in the game for the Salukis, followed by Jaidynn Mason.
Bears late rally comes up short against Salukis
SPRINGFIELD– On the heels of a massive, 14-point come-from-behind road win against Drake, Dana Ford’s team found themselves just one win shy of first place in the Valley Conference. But you know what they say, if you wanna be the best, you gotta beat the best. And that means taking the high ground from M-V-C […]
siusalukis.com
Swimming & Diving travels to Evansville to take on Southern Indiana
CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Southern Illinois Swimming & Diving team is set to compete at Southern Indiana this afternoon. "USI will give us a great opportunity to back up a good meet with another hopefully good effort," said head coach Geoff Hanson. The Salukis look to build on the momentum...
westkentuckystar.com
Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us
Meteorologists are watching a developing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday. A winter storm...
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Carbondale
According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. The nationwide manhunt for the five escaped inmates from St. Francois is over. Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County. Updated: 14 hours ago.
Buffalo police chief on leave during personnel investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. – The Buffalo police chief is on paid administrative leave during an internal personnel investigation. Chief Chris Twitchell was put on leave at the last board meeting on Jan. 9. No other officers are involved in the investigation and Buffalo’s mayor was unavailable for comment. The Buffalo city attorney is handling the investigation […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police, Illinois sheriff join forces, make arrest
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 11:51 a.m. on Friday, the Alexander County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department and advised of a white Pontiac Grand Prix possibly crossing the IL / MO bridge en route to Cape Girardeau. Alexander County advised the driver of the vehicle has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
KFVS12
Man charged with murder in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting investigation. According to a press release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Keon L. Foulks, 19, from Carbondale, Ill., was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Delmore, Jr. on Monday, January 23.
KFVS12
Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
KYTV
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning at a gas station. According to Springfield police, the shooting happened at a Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway and W. Elfindale around 12:30 a.m. The person shot is in the hospital with serious...
KFVS12
One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-55. The crash is located near center junction between Jackson and Cape Girardeau. Traffic headed southbound will be restricted to one lane. It’s not clear how long this will last. Drivers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man found dead from a gunshot wound in a Carbondale apartment
CARBONDALE, IL- Carbondale Police are investigating the death of a male found in his apartment with a gunshot wound. According to a release from the city, officers went out on a call to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue to investigate a death. Once they arrived, they discovered a...
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with Cape Girardeau county vehicle thefts
Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. A look at retail sales and changes listed in the annual report on labor union membership from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Four of these inmates remain...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Corner Grocery Store feeling impacts of egg shortage, inflation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With egg prices approaching or even eclipsing $4 per dozen throughout the country, consumers and sellers are feeling the pinch. Things have gotten so tough that places like the Corner Grocery Store in downtown Cape Girardeau have had to stop selling eggs. Robert Gentry...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three arrested in shooting at Hwy. 74 store in Dutchtown: Ascension Parish detectives
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested two suspects from Darrow and another from Geismar in connection with a shooting that happened the morning of Jan. 19 along Hwy. 74 near Old Jefferson in the Dutchtown area. According to a news release, detectives arrested Brandon Ellis of Darrow, Armarius Williams of...
KYTV
New Highway 60/125 interchange between Springfield-Rogersville has some businesses worried about the effects of construction
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A new interchange is about to be built at the intersection of Highway 60 and 125. The spot, near Logan Rogersville High School, will take about a year-and-a-half to finish with the long-term goal of easing traffic congestion along a heavily traveled corridor between Springfield and Rogersville. But there are those who are concerned about the short-term effects while the $20 million construction project is going on.
