Springfield, MO

siusalukis.com

Salukis suffer defeat on road at Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Southern Illinois women's basketball team (7-10) fell to Belmont, 101-45, on Sunday in Nashville. The Bruins were in-control from start-to-finish on Sunday, starting the game on a 17-0 run. Belmont out-scored SIU, 17-4, in the first quarter and shot 50% from the field. Aja Holmes scored the first two points in the game for the Salukis, followed by Jaidynn Mason.
NASHVILLE, TN
KOLR10 News

Bears late rally comes up short against Salukis

SPRINGFIELD– On the heels of a massive, 14-point come-from-behind road win against Drake, Dana Ford’s team found themselves just one win shy of first place in the Valley Conference. But you know what they say, if you wanna be the best, you gotta beat the best. And that means taking the high ground from M-V-C […]
CARBONDALE, IL
siusalukis.com

Swimming & Diving travels to Evansville to take on Southern Indiana

CARBONDALE, Ill. - The Southern Illinois Swimming & Diving team is set to compete at Southern Indiana this afternoon. "USI will give us a great opportunity to back up a good meet with another hopefully good effort," said head coach Geoff Hanson. The Salukis look to build on the momentum...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us

Meteorologists are watching a developing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday. A winter storm...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Carbondale

According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. The nationwide manhunt for the five escaped inmates from St. Francois is over. Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County. Updated: 14 hours ago.
CARBONDALE, IL
KOLR10 News

Buffalo police chief on leave during personnel investigation

BUFFALO, Mo. – The Buffalo police chief is on paid administrative leave during an internal personnel investigation. Chief Chris Twitchell was put on leave at the last board meeting on Jan. 9. No other officers are involved in the investigation and Buffalo’s mayor was unavailable for comment. The Buffalo city attorney is handling the investigation […]
BUFFALO, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois

BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
BENTON, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Police, Illinois sheriff join forces, make arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 11:51 a.m. on Friday, the Alexander County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department and advised of a white Pontiac Grand Prix possibly crossing the IL / MO bridge en route to Cape Girardeau. Alexander County advised the driver of the vehicle has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man charged with murder in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting investigation. According to a press release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Keon L. Foulks, 19, from Carbondale, Ill., was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Delmore, Jr. on Monday, January 23.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Man found dead from a gunshot wound in a Carbondale apartment

CARBONDALE, IL- Carbondale Police are investigating the death of a male found in his apartment with a gunshot wound. According to a release from the city, officers went out on a call to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue to investigate a death. Once they arrived, they discovered a...
CARBONDALE, IL
KYTV

New Highway 60/125 interchange between Springfield-Rogersville has some businesses worried about the effects of construction

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A new interchange is about to be built at the intersection of Highway 60 and 125. The spot, near Logan Rogersville High School, will take about a year-and-a-half to finish with the long-term goal of easing traffic congestion along a heavily traveled corridor between Springfield and Rogersville. But there are those who are concerned about the short-term effects while the $20 million construction project is going on.
ROGERSVILLE, MO

