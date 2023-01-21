ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

1/21/23 Minnesota, Caitlyn Harper fights for ball

By Jade Larrison
 2 days ago
Forward Caitlyn Harper fights for the ball against Minnesota players during the game on Saturday. Harper scored 8 points and had three rebounds. Jade Larrison | Staff Photographer

Purdue held a strong lead against the Minnesota Gophers throughout the game on Saturday afte…

Back in the top spot

Purdue returned to the top spot of the AP poll Monday after winning three games in the last week as the No. 3 team behind Houston and Kansas, which each lost a game. The Boilers overtook both the Cougars and the Jayhawks, who now sit in the No. 3 and No. 9 spots, respectively.
The Exponent

1/22/23 Purdue 4, Ball State 3

The Purdue Women's Tennis team extended its undefeated season to 4-0 after defeating Ball State 4-3 on Sunday. Purdue started off the match strong, going 2-0 in doubles matches with the pairs of senior Liz Norman and sophomore Tara Katarina Milic winning their match 6-4 and freshman Kennedy Gibbs and sophomore Juana Larranga winning theirs 6-1. Senior Csilla Fodor and sophomore Carmen Gallarado Guevara were leading their match 5-3 but were stopped short after the other two doubles matches were completed.
The Exponent

1/21/23 Purdue 75, Minnesota 56

Purdue held a strong lead against the Minnesota Gophers throughout the game on Saturday afternoon. The Boilers led at the half 44-25, and the score only increased as the game continued. Purdue (13-6, 4-5 Big Ten) came back from a tough loss Wednesday night to Nebraska by beating Minnesota (9-11,...
The Exponent

Boilers lead Terrapins at halftime

The Boilers built a 14-point lead in 20 minutes. Purdue (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) leads Maryland (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) 35-21 at halftime in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers shot 50% from the field in the first half, including 2-7 on threes. The theme for today's game is “Hammer Down Cancer,”...
The Exponent

Purdue survives against Maryland, 58-55

The game was up in the air until the final whistle in Mackey. After building a 14-point halftime lead on Maryland (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten), Purdue (19-1, 8-1) saw the gap whittle away throughout the second period, with the Boilers ultimately hanging on for a 58-55 win. Maryland forward Julian...
The Exponent

Purdue drops Saturday duals to Top-10 Hoosiers

Purdue’s efforts came up short twice in Saturday’s dual meet against both of its in-state rival’s top-10 ranked swimming and diving teams. The women took first in three of their 16 events while the men collected only silver and bronze. Combined, the Boilermakers totalled eight events with consecutive 2-3 finishes.
The Exponent

Cleveland state buries Boilers behind second-set losses

Purdue’s men’s tennis (0-2) took on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) Friday evening at home, losing 5-2. Purdue won its doubles matches 2-1, giving the Boilers an early 1-0 lead in the match. The pair of sophomores Julen Morgan and Michael Wozniak won 6-0, and freshman Mujtaba Ali-Khan and junior Milledge Cossu won 6-4.
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
The Exponent

Purdue alum, donor, hotel chain owner Bruce White dies

Purdue alum, former trustee and donor Bruce White died Thursday. White, 70, was founder and chairman of White Lodging, which renovated and now runs the Union Hotel. White was regarded as a leader in entrepreneurial ventures in the world of hospitality, and the company he developed is respected across the industry for its long-term focus and reputation for quality and results – in development, ownership and management of premium, urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants, according to a news release Friday morning from Purdue.
The Exponent

Purdue leaving TikTok

Purdue has disconnected from TikTok. Purdue deleted its TikTok account in December and told its colleges and departments to delete their accounts and stop interacting with the platform, a press release posted Friday morning reads. Purdue, including its West Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Northwestern campuses and Purdue Global, joins other...
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota Dance Team shares the secret to success after earning 21st championship in 20 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've been disappointed in the way Minnesota sports teams have performed throughout the years, you're not paying attention to the University of Minnesota Dance Team (UMDT).The program just took home two national championship titles in Division 1A pom and jazz last weekend, earning the program 21 national titles since 2003.In those 20 years of winning, UMDT won their pom division for 8 consecutive years, and this year is their 6th time winning a double championship title in both pom and jazz."We pushed the limits, we pushed the envelope and that's really what we wanted to do," said...
The Exponent

The Exponent

