Here we go. A rare Monday night fixture for Tottenham Hotspur is on the cards as they head across town to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. The bad times are continuing as Spurs have won just three matches in their last ten. Fulham are also doing well this season and are dangerous at home. However, their metrics aren’t as good as their record, and so this looks like a good chance for Spurs to arrest their current slide.

1 DAY AGO