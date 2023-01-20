ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN

NBL 3x3: Which play-in contender is the most vulnerable?

Key injuries to play-in contenders have shaken up the run home of the 2022-23 NBL season, but which one will have the biggest impact? Kane Pitman, Olgun Uluc, and Peter Hooley are back to discuss the big NBL topics in this week's 3x3.
BBC

Freddie Burns: Leicester Tigers fly-half to join Super Rugby side Highlanders

Freddie Burns, Leicester's match-winner in last season's Premiership final, will leave the club in February to join New Zealand-based Highlanders. Burns kicked a dramatic last-minute drop-goal in Leicester's 15-12 win over Saracens at Twickenham in June. Leicester said they had agreed for the former England international, 32, to be released...
BBC

'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'

Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
Reuters

Tennis-Azarenka up for the challenge as Sabalenka seeks calm

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - An Australian Open women's draw that has defied prediction gets down to business in the semi-finals on Thursday with Victoria Azarenka on the cusp of a remarkable revival and her compatriot Aryna Sabalenka the only remaining top-20 seed.
BBC

Anthony Gordon: Chelsea and Newcastle keen on Everton forward

Chelsea and Newcastle are keen on signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon before next Tuesday's transfer deadline. Both clubs tried to sign the 21-year-old in the summer but neither could agree a fee with the Toffees. However, there is a belief Everton may be more open to a sale this month...
BBC

How Everton Women are providing some hope for Toffees fanbase

It has been a tough season for Everton fans as their side battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League - but there is optimism for the women's team, who are continuing to make strides. Everton's men have now gone 10 games without a win in all competitions and defeat...
BBC

Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen

Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Here we go. A rare Monday night fixture for Tottenham Hotspur is on the cards as they head across town to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. The bad times are continuing as Spurs have won just three matches in their last ten. Fulham are also doing well this season and are dangerous at home. However, their metrics aren’t as good as their record, and so this looks like a good chance for Spurs to arrest their current slide.
FOX Sports

Weston McKennie reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Leeds United

Weston McKennie could be the next United States men's national team player to make the jump to the English Premier League. According to a report on Tuesday, Leeds United is in talks with Juventus over a transfer for the 24-year-old midfielder. Premier League-leader Arsenal and mid-table clubs Aston Villa and...
GEORGIA STATE
SB Nation

Alisson: We Have to Trust the Process

Liverpool’s current form is difficult to correct amidst a hectic fixture schedule, but senior goalkeeper Alisson Becker has asked for patience and for the squad to stick together through adversity. “I think just because of the moment we’re in, everybody wants to change everything immediately, but it’s not like...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Everton, Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison

Everton have been put up for sale with an asking price of £500m. (Guardian) However owner Farhad Moshiri has denied reports of a potential sale, insisting he is committed to the struggling club. (Liverpool Echo) Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: Who Wants To Live For Everton?. Arsenal could rival Chelsea...

Comments / 0

Community Policy