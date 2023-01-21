ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Chinese community: 'This incident is so tragic'

MILWAUKEE — Lunar New Year celebrations turned somber when authorities say a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more at a Southern California ballroom dance studio late Saturday. The tragedy shocked the Asian American community and impacted Chinese leaders in Milwaukee. "Each incident is so tragic that it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends this past week. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. These dogs will eventually...
The Center Square

Milwaukee mayor makes pitch for consolidation, not privatization

(The Center Square) – Milwaukee’s mayor is open to consolidating some city services with Milwaukee County, but he’s a hard "no" on privatizing those services. Mayor Cavalier Johnson was a guest on UPFRONT on Milwaukee TV this weekend. He made it clear that he is willing to look at cost-saving measures in order to get more shared revenue from the state. But he is not willing to fire anyone at City Hall to make that happen. ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha, we need a Habitat for Humanity ReStore

As consumers, we create a massive amount of waste, filling landfills with products we’ve used and thrown away. When gently used building materials or household products are donated to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore and then sold at a discount, those items will be kept out of local landfills and given a second life.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

KUSD School Targeted for Closure

(WGTD)---Another round of worst-case scenario budget planning is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Kenosha School Board meeting. And this time one of the targets is an elementary school. Wilson—on the city’s near north side—would be closed next year under a recommendation from administration, which is trying to deal...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Police Department detective accused of physically abusing 2-month-old baby

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee Police Department detective, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old child. According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 14, a Milwaukee Police Department detective responded to Children's Wisconsin to investigate a 2-month-old who was admitted to the hospital after she reportedly stopped breathing while in her father's care. The father was identified as 30-year-old Martinese McDaniel, who is a member of the Milwaukee Police Department.
MILWAUKEE, WI

