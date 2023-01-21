Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
WISN
Milwaukee Chinese community: 'This incident is so tragic'
MILWAUKEE — Lunar New Year celebrations turned somber when authorities say a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more at a Southern California ballroom dance studio late Saturday. The tragedy shocked the Asian American community and impacted Chinese leaders in Milwaukee. "Each incident is so tragic that it...
CBS 58
Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends this past week. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. These dogs will eventually...
Milwaukee mayor makes pitch for consolidation, not privatization
(The Center Square) – Milwaukee’s mayor is open to consolidating some city services with Milwaukee County, but he’s a hard "no" on privatizing those services. Mayor Cavalier Johnson was a guest on UPFRONT on Milwaukee TV this weekend. He made it clear that he is willing to look at cost-saving measures in order to get more shared revenue from the state. But he is not willing to fire anyone at City Hall to make that happen. ...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha, we need a Habitat for Humanity ReStore
As consumers, we create a massive amount of waste, filling landfills with products we’ve used and thrown away. When gently used building materials or household products are donated to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore and then sold at a discount, those items will be kept out of local landfills and given a second life.
CBS 58
Neighbors saddened over 2 teens killed in 48 hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Your teenage years are supposed to be about school, friends and growing up, not about gun violence. Sadly, two more teens died in shootings in Milwaukee in 48 hours. Neighbors who live near where the incidents happened say, it's tragic enough there were over 200 homicides...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
CBS 58
No silly rabbit this year; 2023 is dedicated to this animal in Chinese culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January is a busy time for calendar flipping. We did it three weeks ago to start 2023, and over the weekend, we began the Lunar New Year. This holiday typically occurs on the second new moon following the winter solstice. In Chinese culture, this marks the...
CBS 58
Parents speak out following ruling against West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) ruling against the West Allis-West Milwaukee (WAWM) School District in a bullying case has parents fired up and calling for resignations. One parent said she wants to know how much money's been spent on attorney fees after this ruling...
The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In The US Were Ranked & The Midwest Is Not Looking Good
Whenever we’re planning a trip to another country, we tend to look for any type of information and tips we can use to keep us safe and avoid dangerous or unwanted situations. This should also be implemented when traveling domestically. Crime rates vary depending on which United States city...
wtmj.com
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
wuwm.com
Rent control may help ease the financial strain on rent burdened residents in Milwaukee
Housing rates are expensive and continue to increase across the country. More and more American renters are seeing their monthly rent increasing, and are now becoming rent-burdened. This means that many tenants are spending 30% or more of their overall income on rent alone. In Milwaukee County, about half of...
CBS 58
‘We’re like sisters:’ How four Milwaukee women found lifelong friendship through their love of art
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) — They say good friends are like four leaf clovers — hard to find and lucky to have. That’s why Debbie Callahan, Marcia Hochstetter, Marcia Hero, and Patti Belbin consider themselves some of the luckiest women in Milwaukee. The group calls themselves...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Annette Jackson is Running to Represent the 5th Aldermanic District of Milwaukee
Annette Jackson is running to bring her talents and experience to the District 5 Alderperson position. She is looking to occupy the seat vacated by Nikiya Dodd. Six candidates will be challenging her for the position. Born in Chicago, she has called Milwaukee her home for over 40 years. Ms....
wgtd.org
KUSD School Targeted for Closure
(WGTD)---Another round of worst-case scenario budget planning is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Kenosha School Board meeting. And this time one of the targets is an elementary school. Wilson—on the city’s near north side—would be closed next year under a recommendation from administration, which is trying to deal...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Department detective accused of physically abusing 2-month-old baby
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee Police Department detective, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old child. According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 14, a Milwaukee Police Department detective responded to Children's Wisconsin to investigate a 2-month-old who was admitted to the hospital after she reportedly stopped breathing while in her father's care. The father was identified as 30-year-old Martinese McDaniel, who is a member of the Milwaukee Police Department.
CBS 58
'I am who I am': New Berlin West eighth grader educates fellow students on her alopecia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Public speaking is never easy, especially when it's in front of a large group of people. But one hometown eighth grader beat her nerves to share something unique and beautiful about herself Friday morning during an assembly at New Berlin West. Proudly wearing a shirt printed...
WISN
Milwaukee violent weekend: 18 people shot in separate incidents, four dead
MILWAUKEE — A violent weekend in Milwaukee. Over the weekend eighteen people were shot in separate incidents. Four died including two teenagers. These are the Milwaukee police reports from over the weekend. Saturday, 21, 2023 - 7 people shot. One man shot on 34th and National at approximately 3:30...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County equity commission finds Black adults nearly seven times more likely than whites to be arrested
Black adults were nearly seven times more likely to be arrested in Kenosha County than their white counterparts, a finding a local commission believes may indicate disproportionate treatment by local law enforcement. A report prepared by the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission — based on 2021 state crime...
