My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn
(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
If You Have Arthritis, Doctors Say These Products Can Help Ease Pain
These topical creams, heat therapy treatments and pain relievers can make everyday tasks a little easier.
Pictures of Psoriatic Arthritis: Hands, Feet, Skin, and More
Psoriatic arthritis mostly affects the joints in your hands and feet, but you can have symptoms elsewhere in your body. You may notice swollen joints, skin rashes, structural changes, or even symptoms in your eyes. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic form of arthritis. It can affect the small and...
Don't Ignore Your Acid Reflux, Expert Warns
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you have frequent heartburn or think you may have acid reflux disease, see an expert before you suffer serious complications, one expert warns. "Gastroesophageal reflux disease [GERD] is when you get acid and chemical damage to the lining of the esophagus," said...
What’s Behind That Painful, Burning Sensation in Your Back?
A wide range of triggers can lead to super-inflamed, almost hot feelings along and near your spine. Here’s what may be causing your discomfort. Many of us struggle with back pain at some point in our lives. In fact, back pain is one of the most common patient complaints to doctors, according Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, with 65 million Americans reporting a recent episode.
Doctor breaks down how to recognize ADHD in adults. The symptoms may be surprising.
If it seems that everyone is being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), there may be a reason and it's likely not the reason people think. Diagnostic criteria were initially based off of how ADHD presented in white children who were mostly male, so if you fell outside of that box your diagnosis was often overlooked. This is especially true in girls who then turned into undiagnosed or misdiagnosed women.But it's not just women who were undiagnosed since the criteria mostly included ways in which hyperactivity showed up—you know, the "H" in ADHD. But not everyone with ADHD presents with the stereotypical hyperactivity bit. Dr. Heather Brannon breaks down ways in which ADHD is missed and how to identify it in adults. In the first few minutes of the video, Brannon drops a statistic that feels mind-boggling: "75% of adults with anxiety actually have ADHD as the cause of their anxiety." Even though I fit into that category, consider my mind completely boggled because I thought I was a rarity and my psychiatrist was a magician. Turns out, he was probably just up to date on his continuing education credits.
9 Ways Psoriatic Arthritis Affects Your Body
Best known for causing joint pain and skin issues, PsA can also bring on dizziness and low libido. With psoriatic arthritis (PsA), the most common symptoms are joint pain and skin issues, like plaques, according to Zhanna Mikulik, M.D., a rheumatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. But other less-common symptoms can sometimes appear, Dr. Mikulik notes. “In some cases, you may have only one issue, like eye disease, or stiffness without pain,” she says. “That’s why it’s important to know all the potential symptoms, rather than waiting for plaques or aching joints.” If you’ve already been diagnosed with PsA, you’ll want these lesser known symptoms on your radar, as they could be connected to your condition.
Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise
A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
What's The Difference Between Walking Pneumonia And 'Normal' Pneumonia?
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by various microorganisms. What is walking pneumonia and how does it differ from regular pneumonia?
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
How to Treat Pain in Your Head, Knees, Feet, or Back
As we age, aches and pains become all too frequent. For example, 70 percent of people between ages 50 and 80 report joint pain, according to a 2022 University of Michigan poll on healthy aging. In many cases, they reach for an over-the-counter drug like ibuprofen (Advil and generic) or...
