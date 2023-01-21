Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
Wisconsin Football News: Junior Day Recap, DL Offer, & More
It was a busy weekend for Wisconsin football. But don’t worry; BadgerNotes has you covered with all the latest news you may have missed. UW hosted several 2024 recruits on Saturday at the annual Junior Day. Among those recruits were Wisconsin commits Mabrey Mettauer and Austin Alexander. UW also hosted three highly-touted 2024 running backs, Jordan Marshall, Corey Smith, and Darrion Dupree.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — Greg Gard called it unacceptable. A poor day at the free-throw line always hurts more when your team loses a close game, and that's the vantage point from which the University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach was speaking Monday. The Badgers missed 6 of 13 free...
houstonian.news
Wisconsin offers three-star running back from Arizona
The Badgers offered Koi Perich, a three-star safety from Esko, Minnesota this weekend. The class of 2024 athlete was visiting Wisconsin as a part of the program’s junior day and he picked up another offer ahead of his final season of high school football. Perich has now received five...
nbc15.com
Badgers Max Klesmit ruled out for Northwestern game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball will be without starting guard Max Klesmit for their game tonight against Northwestern. Klesmit took an elbow to the face in Wisconsin’s game against Penn State on Tuesday and missed the second half of the game. Klesmit is averaging 6.8 points...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant
Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
Channel 3000
Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder
A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race
A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota. Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
wortfm.org
Nino Amato Running In Primary Election for District 9
We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election by heading to Madison’s far-west side to see who is heading to the ballot in April for the alder seat in District 9. District 9 contains West Towne Mall, and parts of Old Sauk Road. We conclude our coverage...
Wisconsin City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
voiceofalexandria.com
'An anniversary of a different kind:' Thousands mark 50 years since Roe at State Capitol protest
A recent transplant from Florida to Green Bay, Presley Dooner’s arrival to Wisconsin was marked by shock that her deeply Republican home state has more abortion rights than Wisconsin. That’s partly why Dooner, who works in abortion policy, made the lengthy drive to Madison to join other abortion rights...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
Channel 3000
UWPD warning of phone scam
MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is warning people to be aware of a phone scam in which a scammer is posing as a department employee. In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the department said it has received multiple reports of people getting calls that appear to come from one of its phone numbers. During the calls, the scammer, posing as a UWPD employee, demands payment and personal information.
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | American Companies completes buildout at local Truck Driving Academy in Theresa, WI
West Bend, WI — American Companies finished the building remodel of WI Regional Truck Driving Academy’s new site in Theresa. The academy has state-of-the-art equipment that will keep it on the cutting edge of logistics training. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The mammoth grey building on the west...
