Brandon Miller could have just let those two points get away, but that’s not the attitude of this Alabama basketball team. Every field goal is going to be contested from here on out, and every moment on defense inside Coleman Coliseum now feels something like therapy and a thank you. The students and fans are standing with this team, and helping how they can. That was the message they delivered on Wednesday, and the team’s effort matched the magnitude of the moment.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO