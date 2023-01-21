ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: It’s a season like no other for Alabama basketball

Brandon Miller could have just let those two points get away, but that’s not the attitude of this Alabama basketball team. Every field goal is going to be contested from here on out, and every moment on defense inside Coleman Coliseum now feels something like therapy and a thank you. The students and fans are standing with this team, and helping how they can. That was the message they delivered on Wednesday, and the team’s effort matched the magnitude of the moment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB

Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Win Miller’s 31 points lead No. 2 Vestavia Hills past Class 7A top-ranked Hoover

Win Miller scored 31 points Tuesday night as Vestavia Hills knocked off Hoover 56-48 in a battle of the state’s top two Class 7A teams. The Bucs, who saw their 17-game win streak ended, entered the game as the No. 1 team in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association 7A poll. The Rebels were No. 2. The Hoover girls beat Vestavia 49-45 earlier in the night in another matchup of highly ranked teams.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Jordan Battle withdraws from Senior Bowl

Former Alabama safety Jordan Battle has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials confirmed Tuesday. Battle was still listed on the Senior Bowl official game roster distributed to media on Monday, but was not included in an online “reveal” of defensive back position groups Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what was Battle’s reason for pulling out of the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama

Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Stevie Nicks returning to Alabama in 2023: How to get tickets

Stevie Nicks, the dusky-voiced rocker who made her fame as a standout member of Fleetwood Mac, has announced 14 solo concert dates this year, including a show in Alabama. Nicks, 74, is set to perform on April 5 in Birmingham at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Ticket prices for the 7 p.m. show are $59.50, $99.50, $149.50, $225 and $279.50, plus service charges, via Ticketmaster. They go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. CT.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 women killed, 1 injured in east Alabama traffic crash

An east Alabama crash on Tuesday left two people dead and another injured. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victims as Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36. Both women lived in Anniston. The wreck happened at 12:50 p.m. on Choccolocco Road, about 11 miles east of Anniston...
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville

The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

