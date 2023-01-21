Read full article on original website
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Alabama survives upset scare from Mississippi State for ninth consecutive win
The Alabama buzzsaw that tore through the first seven games of its SEC schedule came to a grinding halt Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum, but the Tide clawed its way to a win that kept it undefeated in conference play. Smothered by Mississippi State’s defense for almost the game’s first...
Joseph Goodman: It’s a season like no other for Alabama basketball
Brandon Miller could have just let those two points get away, but that’s not the attitude of this Alabama basketball team. Every field goal is going to be contested from here on out, and every moment on defense inside Coleman Coliseum now feels something like therapy and a thank you. The students and fans are standing with this team, and helping how they can. That was the message they delivered on Wednesday, and the team’s effort matched the magnitude of the moment.
No. 2 Alabama-Mississippi State live stream: How to watch online, TV, time
Mississippi State will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Bulldogs face No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday, Jan 25. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Alabama (17-2, 7-0 SEC) has made a steady climb since being ranked No. 20 in the preseason AP Top...
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
Win Miller’s 31 points lead No. 2 Vestavia Hills past Class 7A top-ranked Hoover
Win Miller scored 31 points Tuesday night as Vestavia Hills knocked off Hoover 56-48 in a battle of the state’s top two Class 7A teams. The Bucs, who saw their 17-game win streak ended, entered the game as the No. 1 team in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association 7A poll. The Rebels were No. 2. The Hoover girls beat Vestavia 49-45 earlier in the night in another matchup of highly ranked teams.
Alabama’s Jordan Battle withdraws from Senior Bowl
Former Alabama safety Jordan Battle has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials confirmed Tuesday. Battle was still listed on the Senior Bowl official game roster distributed to media on Monday, but was not included in an online “reveal” of defensive back position groups Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what was Battle’s reason for pulling out of the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
Alabama climbs to highest AP poll ranking in 20 years, highest-ever in coaches poll
Alabama men’s basketball climbed to No. 2 in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the program’s highest ranking in more than 20 years. The Tide received 23 first-place votes, the first time the program has received first-place votes in the AP poll since it was ranked No. 1 on Dec. 30, 2002.
Read Alf Van Hoose’s 1983 Birmingham News column on death of Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant
Editor’s note: Alf Van Hoose worked for The Birmingham News from 1947-90, serving as sports editor and lead columnist for the last 22 of those years. In that time, he became arguably Paul “Bear” Bryant’s closest friend in the media. Re-printed below is the column Van Hoose published on Jan. 27, 1983, the day after Bryant died at age 69.
OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama
Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
After 20 years of decline, BSC struggles to find a way forward
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seaking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. Past...
ASWA high school basketball rankings feature 2 new No. 1 teams
A pair of teams are new at No. 1 in this week’s ASWA high school basketball rankings. Class 7A Vestavia Hills and Class 2A Holly Pond took over the top spot in boys rankings while No. 1 teams in girls rankings remained the same. Vestavia Hills beat previous Class...
ESPN projects Georgia player to be picked No. 1 in NFL draft over Will Anderson, Bryce Young
The 2023 NFL draft begins three months from Friday, and Alabama will have two players with a shot to be chosen No. 1 overall. Will Anderson and Bryce Young both have a chance to the Tide’s first No. 1 overall pick since Harry Gilmer in 1948, but the latest mock draft published Wednesday by ESPN’s Mel Kiper has a Georgia player taken instead.
Stevie Nicks returning to Alabama in 2023: How to get tickets
Stevie Nicks, the dusky-voiced rocker who made her fame as a standout member of Fleetwood Mac, has announced 14 solo concert dates this year, including a show in Alabama. Nicks, 74, is set to perform on April 5 in Birmingham at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Ticket prices for the 7 p.m. show are $59.50, $99.50, $149.50, $225 and $279.50, plus service charges, via Ticketmaster. They go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. CT.
Bryce Young ‘is going to be as good as he wants to be,’ Evan Neal says
The New York Giants made Evan Neal the first Alabama player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft when they selected the offensive lineman with the seventh choice on April 28. In the 2023 NFL Draft, quarterback Bryce Young could be the first player picked from the Crimson Tide. :. ·...
Professor says he’s quitting University of Alabama amid ‘rise of illiberalism,’ DEI pushes on campuses
A University of Alabama earth sciences professor said he is quitting over what he called the “rise of illiberalism” and a push for diversity, equity and inclusion that he said ultimately harms students in a tweetstorm that went viral. While Matthew Wielicki said his main reason for leaving...
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
2 women killed, 1 injured in east Alabama traffic crash
An east Alabama crash on Tuesday left two people dead and another injured. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victims as Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36. Both women lived in Anniston. The wreck happened at 12:50 p.m. on Choccolocco Road, about 11 miles east of Anniston...
The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville
The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
