Belton, TX

beltontigerathletics.com

Coed Varsity Swimming finishes 1st place at District 22-5A Championship Meet

On Saturday, the Belton Tigers competed at the UIL District 22-5A Championship held at the Belton Swim Center. The Belton Tigers came out from the start firing on all cylinders, with numerous best times and several hard fought wins. With only top 6 in each event moving on to the Regional meet in two weeks, the Tigers qualified 18 swimmers, the most swimmers in the past 3 years! Below were some of the major highlights of the meet:
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Tigers Fall in Tournament Finale

The Tigers hosted district opponent Lake Belton in the tournament finale. Both teams battled in the midfield and stressed the defenses, but the Broncos broke through late in the first half. After a scramble for a loose ball, Lake Belton got control and dribbled in the first score of the game to take a 1-0 lead. Coming out for the 2nd half, the Tigers pressed the Broncos and had multiple shots on goal, but could not break through. The Tigers begin District play on Friday as they host Waco University at Wilson Kerzee.
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

SBMS Travel Itinerary to BHS vs BMS Wednesday, 1/25

Do not forget to order Jason’s Deli by 2pm Tuesday .https://gameday.jasonsdeli.com/app/login. If you choose not to use Jason’s Deli please have your daughters food by 3pm in the front office. We will leave to BHS at 4:30pm. 7A and 8B will play at 5:30pm. 7B and 8A will...
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Tigers Fall to Temple in Nail Biter, 1-0

The Tigers continued the second day of tournament play, taking on the Temple Wildcats. Temple pushed in the offensive zone early and pressured the Tigers to defend. Luck was not on the Tigers side as the keeper came out to deny the Wildcats striker. The ball slipped away and Temple tapped it in for a 1-0 lead. Opportunities presented themselves for both sides throughout the 2nd half, but the score stayed true as the Tigers fell to 1-1 on the season.
TEMPLE, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Waco ISD Powerlifting Meet Itinerary

The Boys and Girls will be traveling to University High Sc. hool this Saturday for the Waco ISD powerlifting meet. Location: Waco University High School (3201 S New Road, Waco, TX 76706) Departure: 6:00 am from the BHS fieldhouse. Weight-In: 6:30 am. Meet Starts: 8:30 am. Depart for BHS: 3:00...
WACO, TX
247Sports

EXCLUSIVE LOOK: Five-star WR Micah Hudson on campus for Texas Junior Day

Earlier in the week Five-star Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson told Horns247 that he would miss this weekend's Junior Day due to a scheduling conflict with skills trainer Margin Hooks. However, late last night Hudson informed 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs that he would make the visit to the Forty Acres after all but would leave the event early to make it back to Waco in time for his session.
TEMPLE, TX
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake

Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
BELTON, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX

If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton

Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
BELTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade

After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
KILLEEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Body found in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River. The department received a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. Thursday about a man found face down in the river, near the Interstate 35 bridge. Police confirmed the man was dead and matches the description of a […]
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
TAYLOR, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
BELTON, TX

