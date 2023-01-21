Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dollar General Opened a New Store MissouriBryan DijkhuizenMissouri State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Related
beltontigerathletics.com
Boys Basketball Itinerary and Ticket Information Home Game: Ellison High School 1/24/2023
5:00PM: 9th Red will play Ellison on the Auxiliary court. 5:30 PM: Junior Varsity will play Ellison on the Main court. 7:00 PM: Varsity will play Ellison on the main court. *Concessions will be available. We are NOT allowing outside food or drink into the games.
beltontigerathletics.com
Boys Soccer Ellison Travel Itinerary
Tickets will be sold at the gate. Varsity departs for Ellison High School at 6:00 PM.
beltontigerathletics.com
Coed Varsity Swimming finishes 1st place at District 22-5A Championship Meet
On Saturday, the Belton Tigers competed at the UIL District 22-5A Championship held at the Belton Swim Center. The Belton Tigers came out from the start firing on all cylinders, with numerous best times and several hard fought wins. With only top 6 in each event moving on to the Regional meet in two weeks, the Tigers qualified 18 swimmers, the most swimmers in the past 3 years! Below were some of the major highlights of the meet:
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers Fall in Tournament Finale
The Tigers hosted district opponent Lake Belton in the tournament finale. Both teams battled in the midfield and stressed the defenses, but the Broncos broke through late in the first half. After a scramble for a loose ball, Lake Belton got control and dribbled in the first score of the game to take a 1-0 lead. Coming out for the 2nd half, the Tigers pressed the Broncos and had multiple shots on goal, but could not break through. The Tigers begin District play on Friday as they host Waco University at Wilson Kerzee.
beltontigerathletics.com
SBMS Travel Itinerary to BHS vs BMS Wednesday, 1/25
Do not forget to order Jason’s Deli by 2pm Tuesday .https://gameday.jasonsdeli.com/app/login. If you choose not to use Jason’s Deli please have your daughters food by 3pm in the front office. We will leave to BHS at 4:30pm. 7A and 8B will play at 5:30pm. 7B and 8A will...
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers Fall to Temple in Nail Biter, 1-0
The Tigers continued the second day of tournament play, taking on the Temple Wildcats. Temple pushed in the offensive zone early and pressured the Tigers to defend. Luck was not on the Tigers side as the keeper came out to deny the Wildcats striker. The ball slipped away and Temple tapped it in for a 1-0 lead. Opportunities presented themselves for both sides throughout the 2nd half, but the score stayed true as the Tigers fell to 1-1 on the season.
beltontigerathletics.com
Waco ISD Powerlifting Meet Itinerary
The Boys and Girls will be traveling to University High Sc. hool this Saturday for the Waco ISD powerlifting meet. Location: Waco University High School (3201 S New Road, Waco, TX 76706) Departure: 6:00 am from the BHS fieldhouse. Weight-In: 6:30 am. Meet Starts: 8:30 am. Depart for BHS: 3:00...
247Sports
EXCLUSIVE LOOK: Five-star WR Micah Hudson on campus for Texas Junior Day
Earlier in the week Five-star Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson told Horns247 that he would miss this weekend's Junior Day due to a scheduling conflict with skills trainer Margin Hooks. However, late last night Hudson informed 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs that he would make the visit to the Forty Acres after all but would leave the event early to make it back to Waco in time for his session.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Boy battles 47-pound beast at Belton Lake
Just as some of you were enjoying that first cup of coffee and opening your newspapers or clicking around online for news last Sunday morning, an epic battle between boy and fish was taking place on the shores of Belton Lake. Around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, Ken and Alicia...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Temple, TX
If you have plans to go to Texas, make Temple in Bell County your first stop since it’s the top-rated city you can visit in the state. Known as the “Wildflower Capital of Texas,” the city was originally established as a railroad town and got its name after Santa Fe Railroad Bernard Moore Temple.
fox44news.com
Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton
Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
proclaimerscv.com
Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade
After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Family holds Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen to honor man who died from sickle cell disease
KILLEEN, Texas — Family members of Marcus Simmons hosted a free community event Saturday to honor the man who died from sickle cell disease in May 2009. The event, Marcus Simmons Day, was hosted at the Killeen Special Events Center, which included family-fun activities and games. "It doesn't stop...
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
Body found in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River. The department received a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. Thursday about a man found face down in the river, near the Interstate 35 bridge. Police confirmed the man was dead and matches the description of a […]
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
KWTX
Waco Fire Units responding to structure fire, Saturday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Hidden Bluff Dr. Heavy smoke filled the structure as crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department.
fox7austin.com
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
Comments / 0