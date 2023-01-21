The Tigers hosted district opponent Lake Belton in the tournament finale. Both teams battled in the midfield and stressed the defenses, but the Broncos broke through late in the first half. After a scramble for a loose ball, Lake Belton got control and dribbled in the first score of the game to take a 1-0 lead. Coming out for the 2nd half, the Tigers pressed the Broncos and had multiple shots on goal, but could not break through. The Tigers begin District play on Friday as they host Waco University at Wilson Kerzee.

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO