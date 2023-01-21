Read full article on original website
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?Florence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
King Cake Bread Pudding: Decadent DessertsTina Howell
Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next weekKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: As a New Year Rolls, New Restaurants on the Way
The classic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton is coming back with a new owner; and the former K-Paul's will soon become a casual brunch spot called French Quarter Boulangerie. The former Fair Grinds Coffeehouse is becoming a deli from the Cafe Degas people just across the street. And in Metairie an odd, cast off triangular lot by Causeway and Airline is on its way to becoming an outdoor patio-style restaurant for tacos and margaritas called Las Cruces.
What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?
I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
WDSU
New Orleans actress, Hong Chau, nominated for an Oscar
A New Orleans actress has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in the movie "The Whale." According to IMDB, Hong Chau was born at a refugee camp in Vietnam but moved to New Orleans as a young child. She was raised in New Orleans East, where she attended Eleanor McMain Secondary School and Ben Franklin Senior High School.
Actress who grew up in New Orleans East nominated for Oscar for work in 'The Whale'
NEW ORLEANS — The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced from Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, including acting nominations for Hong Chau from New Orleans East and Brian Tyree Henry, who plays a man from New Orleans in Causeway. Chau was nominated in the category of Best...
NOLA.com
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
NOLA.com
New name on New Orleans skyline: See which Poydras Street tower is getting an updated sign
The Mississippi-based bank that acquired New Orleans’ First Bank and Trust last year is renaming its new local headquarters building among the office towers of Poydras Street. The 36-story building at the intersection of Poydras and O'Keefe Avenue known as the First Bank & Trust Tower is being renamed...
Scoot: I'm always the last to know when it comes to Billy Nungesser!
I had a lively conversation with Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser today about some serious topics, but I made sure to give him a hard time about how he always tells everyone else the big news before he tells me.
This Is Louisiana's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
Broadway in New Orleans announces “Wicked,” “Annie” and more for '23-'24 season
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023-2024 schedule of Broadway plays at The Saenger Theatre is filled with blockbuster performances. The upcoming season, which will kick off with the pre-Broadway list, includes such hit shows as A WONDERFUL WORLD in October, and the much-anticipated return of LES MISÉRABLES. It also...
Ever Visited The Most Historical Building In Louisiana?
Louisiana might just have more historical landmarks than any state outside of Massachusetts, where you'll find Plymouth Rock, but there's one spot that even native born Louisianans might not know about and it's certainly worth a visit. Most have studied in their Louisiana history class that Natchitoches is the oldest...
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season
In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
WLOX
Actor Adam Devine named to reign as Bacchus
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Comedic actor Adam Devine will reign as Bacchus LIV, the Krewe of Bacchus captain Clark Brennan announced Monday (Jan. 23). Devine, one of the stars and creators of the former Comedy Central television series “Workaholics,” will lead the Bacchus parade on the Uptown New Orleans route on Sunday, Feb. 19.
theneworleans100.com
Specialty beads for the memory books
If you’ve been to a parade in New Orleans, you’ve likely come across merchandise from Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot. Beloved among New Orleans local businesses, Vice President Alyssa Fletchinger – renowned for her custom Krewe throws – injects an abundance of creativity and charm into Plush Appeal’s specialty beads selections.
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
Louisiana Driver Wanting to Fly Vulgar Anti-Biden Flag Sues Town
A Louisiana man has been ticketed several times for flying flags from his truck deemed vulgar and offensive. Ross Brunet of Cut Off, Louisiana is now suing the town of Grand Isle, claiming the resort town is "trying to supress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Ochsner's Pete November on becoming CEO, local M&A and the need to raise pay
In the 10 years that Pete November spent at Ochsner Health, including two years as chief financial officer, he was at the side of then-CEO Warner Thomas, helping negotiate a series of acquisitions and partnerships that expanded the health system's footprint from eight hospitals and 38 clinics in 2012 to 48 hospitals and over 300 clinics today.
NOLA.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
