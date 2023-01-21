The classic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton is coming back with a new owner; and the former K-Paul's will soon become a casual brunch spot called French Quarter Boulangerie. The former Fair Grinds Coffeehouse is becoming a deli from the Cafe Degas people just across the street. And in Metairie an odd, cast off triangular lot by Causeway and Airline is on its way to becoming an outdoor patio-style restaurant for tacos and margaritas called Las Cruces.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO