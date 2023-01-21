ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: As a New Year Rolls, New Restaurants on the Way

The classic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton is coming back with a new owner; and the former K-Paul's will soon become a casual brunch spot called French Quarter Boulangerie. The former Fair Grinds Coffeehouse is becoming a deli from the Cafe Degas people just across the street. And in Metairie an odd, cast off triangular lot by Causeway and Airline is on its way to becoming an outdoor patio-style restaurant for tacos and margaritas called Las Cruces.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?

I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans actress, Hong Chau, nominated for an Oscar

A New Orleans actress has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in the movie "The Whale." According to IMDB, Hong Chau was born at a refugee camp in Vietnam but moved to New Orleans as a young child. She was raised in New Orleans East, where she attended Eleanor McMain Secondary School and Ben Franklin Senior High School.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season

In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
MADISONVILLE, LA
WLOX

Actor Adam Devine named to reign as Bacchus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Comedic actor Adam Devine will reign as Bacchus LIV, the Krewe of Bacchus captain Clark Brennan announced Monday (Jan. 23). Devine, one of the stars and creators of the former Comedy Central television series “Workaholics,” will lead the Bacchus parade on the Uptown New Orleans route on Sunday, Feb. 19.
HOUMA, LA
theneworleans100.com

Specialty beads for the memory books

If you’ve been to a parade in New Orleans, you’ve likely come across merchandise from Plush Appeal – The Mardi Gras Spot. Beloved among New Orleans local businesses, Vice President Alyssa Fletchinger – renowned for her custom Krewe throws – injects an abundance of creativity and charm into Plush Appeal’s specialty beads selections.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Driver Wanting to Fly Vulgar Anti-Biden Flag Sues Town

A Louisiana man has been ticketed several times for flying flags from his truck deemed vulgar and offensive. Ross Brunet of Cut Off, Louisiana is now suing the town of Grand Isle, claiming the resort town is "trying to supress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden."
GRAND ISLE, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

