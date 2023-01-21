Read full article on original website
Central Texas weather: Cold front brings chilly temperatures today, rain tomorrow
We're in for a cold, but sunny day today. Then, get your umbrella ready. We're expecting widespread rain tomorrow. Zack Shields has the latest in his full forecast.
Mysterious Grass Fires Plague Same San Angelo Area
Everyone loves a good mystery. This is NOT a good mystery. Unusual roadside fires continue to occur on Highway 87 North near the Chadbourne Street Overpass and FM 2105. Five times already in less than three weeks. What is going on? Theories include intentional arson. Some believe a vehicle dragging...
Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes
Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
San Angelo LIVE!
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
What would happen if a space rock crashed into San Angelo? Find out with this simulator
What would you do out of boredom? How about crushing San Angelo or a town of your choice with a giant meter and learning about the results?
San Angelo’s 2023 homeless census
The Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition will conduct its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
San Angelo LIVE!
Wanna be the Lead Ranger at San Angelo State Park?
SAN ANGELO – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is searching for a Lead Park Ranger for San Angelo State Park. The information below is provided by the San Angelo State Park's social media:. #SanAngeloStatePark is hiring for a Lead Ranger!. Under the direction of the Park Manager and...
San Angelo house catches fire Jan. 20, no injuries reported
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four units, one rescue truck and a battalion wagon arrived to the scene of a San Angelo house fire Jan. 20. A home on McKee Lane caught fire in the early afternoon and a third party individual made a call to the San Angelo Fire Department, who quickly arrived on scene.
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices
It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
San Angelo LIVE!
SUV Catches Fire in Scary 7th St. Crash Friday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – A white GMC Acadia caught fire after a scary crash with a Ford F-150 at the busy intersection of 7th St. and Bryant Blvd. Friday afternoon. San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Younts says the SUV caught fire after the crash but the flames were extinguished as first responders arrived.
Vehicle pursuit leads to methamphetamine bust of over 200 grams
Tom Green County Sheriff's deputies found over 200 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with marijuana and open alcohol containers.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves
SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
Menard CO. Sheriff warns of ‘highly addictive’ substance circulating
The MCSO warns the public that consuming just one box can lead to you hiding a stash in your freezer.
How did Tom Green County rank according to Niche in 2022?
Tom Green County is listed as one of the best places to live in Texas in 2022, according to Niche, but that is not the only list the county made it onto.
San Angelo LIVE!
High Speed Chase Through San Angelo Results in Arrest of Big Time Meth Dealer
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday morning that they arrested a methamphetamine dealer over the weekend. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, January 21, 2022, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Rd and Farm to Market 2105.
Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
Could Eating Fish in Tom Green Rivers and Lakes Be Dangerous?
Fishing is a popular sport around here. So is eating delicious fish caught in our local rivers and lakes. A new eye-raising research study casts doubt on whether eating freshly caught fish in lakes and rivers across the country is safe. The study found that eating just one serving of...
Tom Green County jail logs: January 23, 2023
Over the past 72 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
San Angelo LIVE!
Drug Dealer High on the Devil's Lettuce Caught After High Speed Chase in San Angelo with Enough Fentanyl to Kill 400 People
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Dealing Fentanyl, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana. 32-year-old Roberto Mejia was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies early Sunday...
