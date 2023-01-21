ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Mysterious Grass Fires Plague Same San Angelo Area

Everyone loves a good mystery. This is NOT a good mystery. Unusual roadside fires continue to occur on Highway 87 North near the Chadbourne Street Overpass and FM 2105. Five times already in less than three weeks. What is going on? Theories include intentional arson. Some believe a vehicle dragging...
Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes

Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Wanna be the Lead Ranger at San Angelo State Park?

SAN ANGELO – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is searching for a Lead Park Ranger for San Angelo State Park. The information below is provided by the San Angelo State Park's social media:. #SanAngeloStatePark is hiring for a Lead Ranger!. Under the direction of the Park Manager and...
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices

It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
SUV Catches Fire in Scary 7th St. Crash Friday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – A white GMC Acadia caught fire after a scary crash with a Ford F-150 at the busy intersection of 7th St. and Bryant Blvd. Friday afternoon. San Angelo Police Department Traffic Division investigating officer Younts says the SUV caught fire after the crash but the flames were extinguished as first responders arrived.
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves

SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
High Speed Chase Through San Angelo Results in Arrest of Big Time Meth Dealer

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday morning that they arrested a methamphetamine dealer over the weekend. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, January 21, 2022, a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Side View Rd and Farm to Market 2105.
Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
