Fire extinguished at vacant Fresno apartment building
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No injuries were reported following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Fresno on Tuesday. Shortly after 2:00 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of Tyler Avenue and Bond Street and arrived to find one unit of a two-story apartment building on fire. Crews on the scene managed to […]
GV Wire
City Hall Gets 10 Times as Many Calls on Potholes. What’s the Repair Plan?
The recent onslaught of atmospheric rivers has made driving some Fresno streets a test in avoiding potholes. Calls to City Hall about potholes on Fresno’s 1,767 miles of streets have increased 10 times after the punishing series of storms, city spokeswoman Sontaya Rose told GV Wire on Monday. “Crews...
Communities near Millerton Lake under boil water notice due to recent storms
The state's water resources board sent out the notice on Friday to residents in Bella Vista, Brighton Crest, and Renaissance at Bella Vista.
Fiery crash in Kings County area leaves 2 dead, says CHP
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are now dead after a two-vehicle car collision that happened on Tuesday evening according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles at 6:53 p.m. at 10th Ave south of Niles Ave near the Corcoran area. While investigating, CHP says a person […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash Near Fresno
According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was injured in a recent hit-and-run accident near the Fresno area. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the intersection of Hughes Avenue and Belmont Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run That Injured a Biker...
Fresno PD to address spree of pedestrians killed by vehicles
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In just 24 days seven pedestrians have been hit and killed by vehicles. That’s 25% of all 28 fatalities last year and nearly a third of the 22 in 2021. “It’s been an incredibly fast start to the year, as far as auto-peds,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. “It’s very […]
Residents forced out after ‘intentionally set’ fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of people at an apartment complex need to find a place to sleep Tuesday night after a fire breaks out inside a unit, on East Weldon ave and North Angus Street. Helmet cam video from Fresno fire shows the moments they rush inside a burning apartment building to get residents to […]
2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Kings County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County that left two people dead on Tuesday night.
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver on Belmont Ave Suffers Major Injuries
A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after being thrown from his bike in a weekend Fresno hit-and-run accident. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene Saturday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Hughes Avenue near Mountain View Cemetery. reported on the tragic accident on...
Homeless count in the Central Valley is now underway
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting today The Fresno and Madera Continuum of Care will begin counting the number of homeless in the two counties. The count will be used by federal agencies, cities, and counties to identify where funds should go. Tuesday was the first day of the three-day count. On Blackstone Ave., a portion of […]
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed after pinned under car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was killed after being hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday. Officials say 57-year-old Robert Silva was the person found trapped under the vehicle on Friday evening at Ventura and 6th Street. Officers […]
Fresno Police respond to report of gun on elementary school campus
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of an elementary school student with a firearm on campus prompted a response by the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Fresno Unified School District, a student at Wilson Elementary brought two airsoft guns to school. However, according to the Fresno Police Department, it was discovered that […]
Man dead after found shot in vehicle in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Monday night in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to shots being heard around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fernot Way and Connie Drive. Callers reported hearing three to four shots being fired in the area. According to officers […]
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
KMPH.com
Man found dead after shooting in Hanford
HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
4kids.com
Best Snow Tubing for Kids Near Fresno
Enjoy the fun all winter long as we explore the best snow tubing for kids near Fresno for a screaming good time and a magical ride of a lifetime!. The winter season brings fun and excitement for kids who are up for outdoor adventure in the freezing white fluff. When the first winter breeze blows and the temperature drops to zero below, it’s time to take a road trip to the mountains and hit the slopes for epic snow tubing. So, pile the kids into the car and head to the best places to go snow tubing near Fresno, which triggers a mild adrenaline rush and the thrilling sensation of riding down a tube lane!
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
KMJ
Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
