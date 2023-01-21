ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Fire extinguished at vacant Fresno apartment building

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No injuries were reported following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Fresno on Tuesday. Shortly after 2:00 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of Tyler Avenue and Bond Street and arrived to find one unit of a two-story apartment building on fire. Crews on the scene managed to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fiery crash in Kings County area leaves 2 dead, says CHP

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are now dead after a two-vehicle car collision that happened on Tuesday evening according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles at 6:53 p.m. at 10th Ave south of Niles Ave near the Corcoran area. While investigating, CHP says a person […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash Near Fresno

According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was injured in a recent hit-and-run accident near the Fresno area. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the intersection of Hughes Avenue and Belmont Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run That Injured a Biker...
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver on Belmont Ave Suffers Major Injuries

A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after being thrown from his bike in a weekend Fresno hit-and-run accident. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene Saturday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Hughes Avenue near Mountain View Cemetery. reported on the tragic accident on...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Homeless count in the Central Valley is now underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting today The Fresno and Madera Continuum of Care will begin counting the number of homeless in the two counties. The count will be used by federal agencies, cities, and counties to identify where funds should go. Tuesday was the first day of the three-day count.  On Blackstone Ave., a portion of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Pedestrian killed after pinned under car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was killed after being hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday. Officials say 57-year-old Robert Silva was the person found trapped under the vehicle on Friday evening at Ventura and 6th Street. Officers […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead after shooting in Hanford

HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
HANFORD, CA
4kids.com

Best Snow Tubing for Kids Near Fresno

Enjoy the fun all winter long as we explore the best snow tubing for kids near Fresno for a screaming good time and a magical ride of a lifetime!. The winter season brings fun and excitement for kids who are up for outdoor adventure in the freezing white fluff. When the first winter breeze blows and the temperature drops to zero below, it’s time to take a road trip to the mountains and hit the slopes for epic snow tubing. So, pile the kids into the car and head to the best places to go snow tubing near Fresno, which triggers a mild adrenaline rush and the thrilling sensation of riding down a tube lane!
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera depuites search for missing man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
FRESNO, CA

