Jan. 24—Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for help in finding the gunman who shot and killed a man in the Moxham section of Johnstown on Monday. Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest. The number to call is 1-800-548-7500. Callers can remain anonymous.

JOHNSTOWN, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO