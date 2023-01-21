ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in Moxham homicide

Jan. 24—Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for help in finding the gunman who shot and killed a man in the Moxham section of Johnstown on Monday. Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for any information leading to an arrest. The number to call is 1-800-548-7500. Callers can remain anonymous.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YAHOO!

Criminal charges dropped against suspended Cambria chief detective, officials say

Jan. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Criminal charges were dropped on Tuesday against suspended Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni, authorities said. The state Office of Attorney General withdrew simple assault and harassment charges before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, according to online court records. Cambria County District...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy