CoconutJoe
4d ago
They need to stop at 500 million and just keep drawing until somebody wins. This is getting beyond ridiculous!
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $439 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $439 million.
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $20M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/20/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has again rolled back to $20 million with a cash option valued at $10.6 million after a ticker holder in the Bronx, New York won Tuesday’s $20 million top prize. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. and be...
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Did anybody win the Powerball jackpot last night?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Monday's Powerball drawing was a bit of a snooze, with no jackpot ticket and only one new millionaire. Monday's winning numbers were 4-14-33-39-61 and the Powerball was 3. The next drawing is Wednesday. A ticket matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball, was sold in...
Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
If you win the lottery, can you remain anonymous?
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
This Is What Actually Happens When You Win the Lottery
Mega Millions lottery players need to get ready because the jackpot just rose to $1.35 billion.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
Lost-and-found Powerball ticket earns N.C. man $1 million
A North Carolina man collected a $1 million prize after a misplaced Powerball ticket turned up at the bottom of his wife's purse.
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
Construction worker saw something odd at Illinois college. It was a 10,000-year-old tusk
Abnormal pockets of soil around the tusk may contain more of the animal’s skeleton, school officials said.
Can SNAP benefits be used in fast food or restaurants? Here’s the complete list!
SNAP benefits have assisted millions of low-income Americans in putting food on the table through the purchase of SNAP-eligible food items. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish, dairy products, bread, cereals, snack foods, seed, plants, and other non-alcoholic drinks as SNAP-eligible items. What to...
Powerball numbers 1/23/23: $502M jackpot up for grabs
The winning numbers are in drawn for Monday night's Powerball jackpot worth $502 million.
Reality star Julie Chrisley headed to federal medical center after being reassigned from Florida prison
One half of the disgraced reality show couple from Chrisley Knows Best will not be serving a prison term in Florida after all. Julie Chrisley, who was born in 1973, was reassigned to a federal medical center in Kentucky from a prison camp in Marianna, Florida. Chrisley was ordered to...
This Louisiana country music legend is donating millions
To bring in 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the New Year, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January
Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
VIDEO: Alabama Check Your Pockets For This Penny Worth $25,000
Could you possibly have a penny in your pocket that can be worth anywhere from $14,000 up to $25,000! Yes, you did read that correctly. From fourteen thousand up to twenty-five thousand dollars… Empty your piggybanks and check in between the car seats for this coin worth a nice fortune!
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
