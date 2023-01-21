ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?

The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father

Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings

The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans In Shock After LeBron James And Thomas Bryant Lead Huge Comeback Win

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing by 25 points, breaking the spirit of the fans early as the Blazers enjoyed a 13-45 second-quarter run to seemingly take an unassailable lead. However, an incredible second half by the Lakers saw them take the lead and win the game by 9 points, finishing 121-112 in Portland.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made quite the fashion statement before his team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Diggs showed up to Highmark Stadium in an outfit that really cannot be described. He had some sort of knit covering over his entire head and pants that looked like they... The post Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History

On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Five-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was in the starting lineup, which means he has now played in his 1,000th career NBA game. He is the 141st player in the history of the league...
CHICAGO, IL

