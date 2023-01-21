Read full article on original website
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Utah Jazz Planning Bold Trade Deadline Firesale?
The Utah Jazz are open for business ahead of the midseason NBA trade deadline. There is no shortage of potential deals that could take place as the team continues to progress in a rebuilding effort. There wasn’t a more active team in the offseason than the Jazz. They moved on...
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
Ben Simmons Asked His $1 Million Engagement Ring Back From Ex-Fianceé Maya Jama With A 'Legal Letter'
Ben Simmons and Maya Jama made headlines a couple of months ago when they called off their engagement and went their separate ways. This came as a total surprise since they looked really good and happy together, but life had different plans for them. They broke up in August, shocking...
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings
The NBA trade deadline is approaching and fans of the league are waiting with bated breath to see which big move will happen first and start a flurry. There haven't been too many concrete rumors of any potential big moves, but speculation continues to swirl. And it's safe to say that teams that are in the thick of the playoff race will be looking to make some major improvements to their roster this season.
Lakers Fans In Shock After LeBron James And Thomas Bryant Lead Huge Comeback Win
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing by 25 points, breaking the spirit of the fans early as the Blazers enjoyed a 13-45 second-quarter run to seemingly take an unassailable lead. However, an incredible second half by the Lakers saw them take the lead and win the game by 9 points, finishing 121-112 in Portland.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and came into Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. That said, they are tied with Detroit Pistons for 17th in the NBA in three-point shooting...
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse Says The NBA Should Eliminate The Coach's Challenge
Nick Nurse reveals his true thoughts on NBA challenge rule.
The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
Suns reportedly shift approach before NBA trade deadline: three possible targets
With Matt and Justin Ishbia now the top decision-makers in the Phoenix Suns organization, the team has reportedly changed their approach to making trades that could allow them to swing some big moves. The Suns have found out this season that, despite having stars like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
"We're still going to take you down" — Kobe Bryant's unique perspective on Kevin Durant's decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016
Kobe Bryant's response could be included when it's time to evaluate Kevin Durant's legacy.
Kevin McHale Explains The Difference Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, And Magic Johnson: "Larry And Magic Could Control The Game By Taking 10 Shots."
Kevin McHale once took a shot at Michael Jordan while appreciating Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
LeBron James Says Bronny James Can Play For Any College He Wants: "All I Have To Do Is Pick Up The Phone"
Bronny James has been highly touted as a prospect. Though he isn't necessarily among the best of the best in his class, he is still a fundamentally sound player with good vision and shooting ability. Right now, Bronny James is a senior, and one of the frequent discussion topics around...
Shaquille O’Neal says "Michael was lucky he wasn't guarding him" when Jordan had 64
Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal were fierce rivals in the 1990s, and the dominant center recently reminisced about one of their epic encounters from January 16, 1993, when the Chicago Bulls hosted the Orlando Magic. “This was thirty years ago today, Michael was lucky I wasn’t guarding him. lol,”...
Dennis Rodman compares playing with Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant
Dennis Rodman shared the differences between playing with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the Chicago Bulls and with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant for the LA Lakers. To sum it up, it was a lot more drama during his time with the Purple and Gold. “In Chicago, we...
Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made quite the fashion statement before his team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Diggs showed up to Highmark Stadium in an outfit that really cannot be described. He had some sort of knit covering over his entire head and pants that looked like they... The post Stefon Diggs showed up to playoff game in wild outfit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History
On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Five-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was in the starting lineup, which means he has now played in his 1,000th career NBA game. He is the 141st player in the history of the league...
