Entrepreneur

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20

The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
kalkinemedia.com

Switzerland Russia State Prisoner

STORY 2: Russians living in Switzerland and supporters demonstrate in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 to shout their anger and outrage at the repression in Russia, and to express solidarity, support and respect for political prisoners in Russia. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) Disclaimer. The content, including but not limited...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
kalkinemedia.com

Food-Cooking with Citrus

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'. STORY 2: This photo shows a variety of citrus fruits, including lemons, oranges and blood oranges. The zest and the juice are the two main ways to incorporate citrus into your cooking. (Katie Workman via AP) Disclaimer. The content, including but...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Baby Formula Factory

FILE - An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23, 2010. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the infant formula plant that was shut down for months in 2022 due to contamination, the company confirmed in January 2023. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor’s offices. Production restarted in June. (Brandon Watson/Sturgis Journal via AP, File)
STURGIS, MI
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Top Weekly Leaderboard, but Some Indicators Suggest a Market Retreat

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin(BTC) and ether (ETH) logged another week of positive gains in what has been a strong start to 2023. Prior to a late-Friday surge, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization had risen 10.15% and 9.92% respectively, and 25% and 28% year to date.
TEXAS STATE
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
TEXAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Canada Trudeau

Should RRSP investors keep an eye on these two TSX stocks?. STORY 2: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a statement on the California shooting before marching in the Lunar New Year parade, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) STORY 3: Canadian Prime...
CALIFORNIA STATE

