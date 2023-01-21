ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20

The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Food-Cooking with Citrus

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'. STORY 2: This photo shows a variety of citrus fruits, including lemons, oranges and blood oranges. The zest and the juice are the two main ways to incorporate citrus into your cooking. (Katie Workman via AP) Disclaimer. The content, including but...
EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Telecom SA, St James's Place, Symrise AG

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Cellnex Telecom SA, St James's Place and Symrise AG, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * St James's Place : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Symrise AG : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 120 from EUR 125 Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * BASF SE : HSBC raises target price to EUR 57 from EUR 56 * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts target price to EUR 40 from EUR 43 * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Deliveroo Plc : HSBC raises target price to 105p from 100p * Ericsson : Credit Suisse cuts target price to SEK 61 from SEK 70 * GVS SpA : Berenberg initiates coverage with buy rating; target price EUR 7.5 * ITM Power Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 230p from 280p * Pendragon Plc : Jefferies resumes coverage with buy rating and 25p target price * Sartorius AG : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating and EUR 450 target price * Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating and EUR 360 PT * St James's Place : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * St James's Place : HSBC raises target price to 1350p from 1250p * Symrise AG : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 120 from EUR 125 * Umg : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 25.5 from EUR 24 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks higher as big earnings week begins

U.S. stocks gained Monday as investors braced for a jam-packed week of corporate earnings and contemplated the Federal Reserve's next rate move before officials meet later this month. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped about 250 points, or 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...

