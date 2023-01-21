Jan 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several European companies, including Cellnex Telecom SA, St James's Place and Symrise AG, on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * St James's Place : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * Symrise AG : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 120 from EUR 125 Following is a summary of research actions on European companies reported by Reuters on Monday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * BASF SE : HSBC raises target price to EUR 57 from EUR 56 * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts target price to EUR 40 from EUR 43 * Cellnex Telecom SA : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * Deliveroo Plc : HSBC raises target price to 105p from 100p * Ericsson : Credit Suisse cuts target price to SEK 61 from SEK 70 * GVS SpA : Berenberg initiates coverage with buy rating; target price EUR 7.5 * ITM Power Plc : JP Morgan cuts target price to 230p from 280p * Pendragon Plc : Jefferies resumes coverage with buy rating and 25p target price * Sartorius AG : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating and EUR 450 target price * Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating and EUR 360 PT * St James's Place : HSBC cuts to hold from buy * St James's Place : HSBC raises target price to 1350p from 1250p * Symrise AG : Jefferies cuts target price to EUR 120 from EUR 125 * Umg : Credit Suisse raises target price to EUR 25.5 from EUR 24 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

1 DAY AGO