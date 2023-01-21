Read full article on original website
Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Premier League – as it happened
Eddie Nketiah’s 90th-minute goal, his second of the match, settled a pulsating contest and took Arsenal to 50 points after just 19 games
Cristiano Ronaldo makes subdued Al-Nassr debut as ex-Man Utd star fails to have a single shot on target in victory
WHILE Manchester United were tangling at the top of the Premier League, their fallen icon was getting a first look at the Saudi Pro League. The spectacle of Cristiano Ronaldo in Arabia is more surreal than anyone expected. Al-Nassr’s new man made a winning but rather frustrating start to life...
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings
Player ratings for Liverpool's bore draw against Chelsea in yesterday's Premier League match at Anfield.
Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Blackpool face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man
Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.
€80 million attacker has been offered to Manchester United
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month. According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs. The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season...
From Ronaldo to Rashford, how Ten Hag transformed Man United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After two games of the season Manchester United sat at the foot of the Premier League with no points and a goal difference of -5. Roll the clock forward five months and manager Erik ten Hag has turned the club’s fortunes around to the point that a win against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday will spark genuine belief that an unlikely title challenge is on.
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
Bruno Guimaraes disappointment with draw at Palace shows Newcastle have changed
Bruno Guimaraes has noticed a shift in the way other clubs treat Newcastle amid the Magpies’ meteoric rise up the Premier League table.Saturday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park ensured his side extended their unbeaten run to 15 games and moved into third place, at least until the conclusion of Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday.Patrick Vieira’s 12th-placed Eagles will likely be content to have picked up a point in a contest largely dominated by the visitors, but the Magpies midfielder was adamant his side expected more of themselves.“It’s hard to say this but I think Crystal...
Wilfried Zaha comes off with nasty looking hamstring injury in huge blow to Crystal Palace against Newcastle
WILFRED ZAHA was forced off in Crystal Palace's clash with Newcastle. The winger pulled up during an Eagles attack and then hit the ground in frustration. Zaha then received treatment on what could possibly have been a pulled hamstring during the match. After some help, the 30-year-old re-entered the fray.
Eddie Howe calls on his players to not spurn opportunity of taking Newcastle to Carabao Cup final
The head coach was in no mood to celebrate making the last four of the competition on the eve of Tuesday's first leg at Southampton. He has challenged the players to go one step further.
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Gunners offer to pay £52.5m Zubimendi release clause, Kiwior watches Man Utd win in stands
ARSENAL have reportedly offered to pay a £52.5million release clause for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners are celebrating a huge win over Manchester United thanks to Eddie Nketiah's last-minute winner at the Emirates. Jakub Kiwior watched on and Leandro Trossard made his debut as the Gunners continued...
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer &...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Oh, Giakoumakis, Souttar, Porteous, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Leicester, Stoke, Adam, Yiga, Eriksson
Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun)
Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
Report: Chelsea Continue To Follow Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea are moving forward with trying to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon and with personal terms already agreed it looks like the deal will happen, but they also remain interested in Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries. Dumfries was always target number one for Chelsea in the right-back spot but his price...
Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd
Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal completed a downbeat few days after the euphoria of the derby win against Manchester City at Old Trafford. There was the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser at Crystal Palace in midweek followed by an even more painful conclusion at Emirates Stadium, where Eddie Nketiah snatched a 90th minute winner for The Gunners.
Everton fires Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid its latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board. Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming...
Newcastle ready Anthony Gordon bid; Chelsea rekindle interest
Newcastle are ready to bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon, with Chelsea also monitoring his situation.
Arsenal wins five-goal thriller over Manchester United with 90th minute magic
Sunday’s version of Arsenal vs Manchester United, a pulsating 3-2 Gunners win at the Emirates Stadium, taught the Premier League a new yet familiar lesson. The Arsenal-Manchester United rivalry is very much back, as fans and neutrals alike will dream of this fixture growing to become what it was earlier this century.
