Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Netanyahu says response to Jerusalem attack will be 'strong, swift and precise'
JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Israel's response to an attack by a Palestinian gunman attack that killed seven people on the outskirts of Jerusalem will be "strong, swift and precise," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
kalkinemedia.com
Israeli-Palestinian cauldron tests US as Blinken visits
JERUSALEM (AP) — An alarming spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence and sharp responses by both sides are testing the Biden administration as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plunges into a cauldron of deepening mistrust and anger on visits to Israel and the West Bank this week. What had already...
kalkinemedia.com
Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Saturday a "strong, swift and precise" response to a deadly Palestinian shooting attack near a synagogue on Jerusalem's outskirts, as its military sent more troops into the occupied West Bank. Seven people were killed in Friday's attack and two others were...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
kalkinemedia.com
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to...
kalkinemedia.com
Blast heard at military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan - state media
DUBAI (Reuters) - A loud blast was heard at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan, but a security official said there were no casualties, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on its website early on Sunday. "The explosion took place in one of the munitions manufacturing centres of...
kalkinemedia.com
Strong quake kills at least two people in northwest Iran
DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northwest Iran near the border with Turkey on Saturday, killing at least two people and injuring dozens, Iranian media reported. "There are 122 injured so far in the city of Khoy... and unfortunately two dead," emergency services...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 5-U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 10-Russia unleashes missiles, drones at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks, 11 dead
(Adds Canada tanks, France and Italy air defence) Ukraine says all drones and most missiles shot down. KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian civilians raced for cover on Thursday as Russia fired a barrage of missiles and drones across the country, killing at least 11 people, according to officials, a day after Kyiv won Western pledges of battlefield tanks to combat Moscow's invasion.
kalkinemedia.com
Top U.S. Treasury official to warn UAE, Turkey over sanctions evasion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's top sanctions official on a trip to Turkey and the Middle East next week will warn countries and businesses that they could lose U.S. market access if they do business with entities subject to U.S. curbs as Washington cracks down on Russian attempts to evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
kalkinemedia.com
New barrage of Russian strikes in Ukraine kills at least 11
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired another rash of missiles and self-exploding drones in nearly a dozen provinces of Ukraine early Thursday, causing the first attack-related death of the year in Kyiv and killing at least 11 people in all, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attacks adhered to...
kalkinemedia.com
EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit next week that Ukraine had unconditional support from the bloc and that the country needed to prevail against Russian attacks to defend European values. "We stand by Ukraine's side without any ifs and buts,"...
kalkinemedia.com
CORRECTED-FTX opposes new bankruptcy investigation as it probes Bankman-Fried connections
(Corrects name of group with Washington, D.C., headquarters to Guarding Against Pandemics instead of Mind the Gap, paragraph 4) ZURICH/LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - FTX has objected to a U.S. Department of Justice request for an independent investigation into the once-prominent crypto exchange's collapse, saying it is already conducting a wide-ranging probe that includes family members of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
kalkinemedia.com
El Salvador Human Rights Watch
FILE - Men who were detained under a state of emergency arrive at a detention center, transported there by National Police in a cargo truck, in Soyapango, El Salvador, Oct. 7, 2022. The international organization Human Rights Watch says it has official data on violations of due process, extreme overcrowding in prisons and deaths of people in the custody of the authorities during the country's state of emergency. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
kalkinemedia.com
Strong earthquake strikes Turkey-Iran border
DUBAI (Reuters) -An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 5.9 struck the Turkey-Iran border region on Saturday, destroying houses in a provincial capital in Iran, Iranian media and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. "According to the preliminary observations of the Fars reporter, the amount of destruction of...
kalkinemedia.com
Israeli military says it is striking Gaza after rockets
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it is carrying out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after two rockets fired from the Palestinian territory were intercepted by its air defenses. The exchange early Friday came hours after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank killed nine Palestinians, including...
Comments / 0