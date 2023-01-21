Read full article on original website
Emmett School District receives $14,000 donation to pay off student meal charges
EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — The Emmett School District announced receiving a $14,000 donation from an anonymous community member on Friday. The donation will pay off all current outstanding meal charges for students, according to a Facebook post. “We have certainly seen an uptick in outstanding meal charges this year,”...
Cascade Student Transportation approved for 18% increase
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Cascade Student Transportation was approved for the 18% increase they requested. That amount equates to approximately $2.3 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. This increase would go towards driver wages, transportation costs, buses, and many more improvements for the students going to and from...
