VP Kamala Harris Prepares for Fight of ‘Life’ with Democrats on Roe v. Wade 50th Anniversary
The fight continues after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned women’s constitutional right to abortion. As January 22nd marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris is moving forward with her focus on reproductive rights as she prepares to join Democrats in Florida on Sunday, in their continuous fight for abortion rights.
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak in Florida for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Tallahassee Sunday to give a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During her media briefing Wednesday, White house Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre...
Why I'm Letting Go of Roe v. Wade on What Would Be Its 50th Anniversary
In this op-ed, Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, explores how Roe v. Wade was never enough, and what she hopes comes next in the fight for reproductive rights. Este artículo también está disponible en español. Do you remember where...
Murphy marks 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade by touting Democratic governors’ support of abortion rights
Gov. Phil Murphy, who earlier this month approved $6 million in no-interest loans to providers of reproductive health care, touted his and other Democratic governors’ support of abortion rights Sunday on the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. Murphy, chair of the Democratic Governors Association, used the...
VP Harris gives speech Sunday in Tallahassee to commemorate Roe v. Wade
United States of America Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Tallahassee Sunday 50 years to the day Roe v. Wade decision on abortion by the United States Supreme Court.
Protesters gather outside SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
Protesters marched and chanted outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
‘Here Again': Abortion Activists Rally Across the US on 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade
From beach cities to snow-covered streets, abortion supporters rallied by the thousands on Sunday to demand protections for reproductive rights and mark the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that established federal protections for the procedure. The reversal of Roe in June unleashed a...
NEWS10 ABC
After Supreme Court ruling, Roe v. Wade at 50 looks far different than anniversaries past
Activists and lawmakers on both sides of the abortion issue are marking Sunday’s 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling by seeking to reenergize supporters and refocus their goals after the landmark decision was struck down by the Supreme Court. The court’s ruling last June in Dobbs v....
Kamala Harris swipes at DeSantis using his 'vanguard of freedom' quote, on the governor's home turf, as she announces new moves on abortion pill
Harris made the remarks in Tallahassee on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and as DeSantis could be just months away from declaring a presidential run.
White House defies DeSantis with Harris Florida capital visit defending abortion rights
TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been readying for a widely expected run for the Republican presidential nomination by ridiculing President Biden over almost every one of his policies – especially on immigration, inflation and COVID-19. But with Sunday’s appearance in Tallahassee by Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s the White House that...
On Roe anniversary, both sides continue fight in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Abortion rights activists across Ohio are keeping the fight for rights alive. Hundreds of activists rallied at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday, one day before the 50th anniversary of the United States Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Roe was overturned in June by the Supreme Court, leading many states, including Ohio, […]
March for Life returns to D.C. for 1st time since Supreme Court overturned Roe
Anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington, D.C., on Friday for the 50th annual March for Life — the first such event since , its 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, last summer. The mood was decidedly celebratory, and the march was a victory lap of sorts for those who cheered...
In the absence of Roe v. Wade
Jan. 22, 2023, was to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that protected the privacy of a woman and her physician in her decision about pregnancy. It respected a woman’s right to choose if and when she would have children. It supported the notion that everything we […] The post In the absence of Roe v. Wade appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.
On Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, which established a federal right to an abortion, thousands of people are expected to attend women's marches around the nation demanding the preservation of abortion rights.
WRDW-TV
Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere
ATLANTA - On the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, an abortion rights rally was held in downtown Atlanta. The Party for Socialism and Liberation, alongside Georgia NAACP, URGE, and Atlanta DSA, held “an action at the east steps of the Capitol to demand the legalization of abortion once and for all.”
How CBS News covered Roe v. Wade in 1973
Watch the original CBS News coverage from 1973 in the video player above. On Jan. 22, 1973, Walter Cronkite began the "CBS Evening News" broadcast with the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade. "In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court today legalized abortions," he announced. "The majority, in cases...
