Orlando, FL

Tallahassee Democrat

White House defies DeSantis with Harris Florida capital visit defending abortion rights

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been readying for a widely expected run for the Republican presidential nomination by ridiculing President Biden over almost every one of his policies – especially on immigration, inflation and COVID-19.  But with Sunday’s appearance in Tallahassee by Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s the White House that...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

On Roe anniversary, both sides continue fight in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Abortion rights activists across Ohio are keeping the fight for rights alive. Hundreds of activists rallied at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday, one day before the 50th anniversary of the United States Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Roe was overturned in June by the Supreme Court, leading many states, including Ohio, […]
OHIO STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

In the absence of Roe v. Wade

Jan. 22, 2023, was to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that protected the privacy of a woman and her physician in her decision about pregnancy.  It respected a woman’s right to choose if and when she would have children. It supported the notion that everything we […] The post In the absence of Roe v. Wade appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WRDW-TV

Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere

ATLANTA - On the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, an abortion rights rally was held in downtown Atlanta. The Party for Socialism and Liberation, alongside Georgia NAACP, URGE, and Atlanta DSA, held “an action at the east steps of the Capitol to demand the legalization of abortion once and for all.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

How CBS News covered Roe v. Wade in 1973

Watch the original CBS News coverage from 1973 in the video player above. On Jan. 22, 1973, Walter Cronkite began the "CBS Evening News" broadcast with the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade. "In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court today legalized abortions," he announced. "The majority, in cases...
GEORGIA STATE

