Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Hurricanes: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Carolina and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at American Airlines Center. Game 50: Dallas Stars (28-13-8, 64 points) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, 66 points) When:...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Comeback Kids | FEATURE
The Devils have scored three late-game tying goals to go 3-0-1 in four consecutive overtime sessions. The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (5-4 W @ SEA), Dec. 22 (6-5 W vs SEA), Jan. 25 (away), and Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 6-0-0 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-0-0...
A classless Mike McCarthy was seen pushing a cameraman after embarrassing final play of loss
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end in humiliating fashion Sunday night when they ran one of the silliest plays ever that had fans laughing at them long after the final whistle was blown in San Francisco. Seriously, there needs to be all sorts of documentaries on...
Governor of Texas rips Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
If you think you are having a bad week or so, just ask Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher how he is doing. A week ago, Maher missed four extra points in a row during the Cowboys' Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following that game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that Maher was not going anywhere and that he would be the team's kicker for the Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Well, so far, that has proven to be the wrong move and the Governor of Texas has chimed in.
Abbott’s tweet trolls Dallas Cowboys kicker
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher got kicked when he was down from the most unlikely of people: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. During America’s Team game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Abbott turned to Twitter to say he could kick as good as Maher, who had been struggling through “the […]
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row
MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
Miller grateful for growth and opportunities with Dallas
After a season of injuries with Buffalo the Ontario native has tallied 13 points in Victory Green and averages 16:31 in time on ice. The Stars have adjusted their defense to a couple of losses in the past two off-seasons. Two years ago, the front office found Jani Hakanpää as...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Jarry out until after All-Star Break for Penguins
Schultz week to week for Kraken; Bennett could remain out for Panthers on Friday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Tristan Jarry will be out until after the All-Star Break with an upper-body injury. The goalie will miss Pittsburgh's next two games,...
NHL
Wish Becomes a Star
Despite being born with Cystic Fibrosis, 8-year-old, Anabelle Hanson's biggest dream was to play as a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights. Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada, Allegiant Air, and the Vegas Golden Knights partnered up to make Anabelle's wish come true this past Friday and Saturday. After landing in Las Vegas...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
Preview: January 25 at Dallas
DALLAS, TX. - The Carolina Hurricanes are in the Lone Star State, in search of a third consecutive victory Wednesday as they meet the Dallas Stars. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 29-9-8 (66 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the New York...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
The Oilers welcome the Blue Jackets to Rogers Place eyeing their seventh straight victory on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers will try to claim their seventh straight victory on Wednesday night when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West & 360...
NHL
The Backcheck: Lightning win their 10th-straight on home ice
On a night celebrating Steven Stamkos for scoring his 500th career goal, it was only right that the Bolts captain scored the game-winning goal for his team. But the road to that game-winner wasn't easy, with the Lightning coming from behind on two separate occasions before beating the Minnesota Wild, 4-2, for the team's 10th-straight win at AMALIE Arena.
Comments / 0