ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 The Block

Gabrielle Union Stuns In A Prada Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDxZO_0kMrIKnQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xR6fV_0kMrIKnQ00

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty


Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her effortless style recently when she donned a colorful designer look that we love!

The stunning actress took to the social media platform to show off her style when she rocked a fun Prasa dress that had us all swooning. For her look, the starlet donned a black, pink and green sequined dress strapless and long straight hem. The dress featured sparkling detailing throughout and included blocked colors at the waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZBiG_0kMrIKnQ00

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty


She paired the look with minimal jewelry and green pumps and rocked her hair in a sleek bun that showed off all sides of her gorgeous face and posed on the carpet alongside actress Octavia Spencer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0KXY_0kMrIKnQ00

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty


The beauty also shared the fashionable look on her Instagram page, posting a photo set of herself as she served face and body and modeled the look to perfection ahead of the season three premiere of Truth Be Told.

“Its the support for me. I love that for us

Catch me and the talented @OctaviaSpencer every week in @TruthBeTold on @AppleTvPlus !” she captioned the photo set that included a photo of her and her hubby, Dwyane Wade. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

She’s always fashion goals, right? And Gab’s millions of Instagram followers certainly agree as they flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Love this dress on you,” one follower wrote while another commented, “Love that for you!” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable pic.

Beauties, what do you think about Gabriele’s fashionable slay? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Shines In Loewe Dress

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Slips on Hot-Pink Valentino Sneakers & Cropped Hoodie for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Video

Gabrielle Union dressed up in an athleisure fit with hot-pink sneakers to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on her latest video. The mommy mogul wore an ivory-colored matching set. She donned a loose-fitting cropped hoodie, coupled with high-waisted leggings. For the video, she wore her hair in stitch braids, styled into two trendy space buns. The hairstyle also included two side tresses accessorized with brown tribal beads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) On her feet, she strapped into a pair of Valentino Garavani low-top sneakers in Nappa leather, retailing for $980. The Italian-made shoe...
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
WWD

Mary J. Blige Channels Showgirl Glamour in Plunging Matthew Reisman Minidress and Sinuous René Caovilla Sandals for Birthday Bash

Mary J. Blige arrived at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday for her 52nd birthday celebration, wearing a winter-ready ensemble. In honor of her birthday celebration, the Grammy-winning R&B singer wore a sparkling silver sequin minidress with a plunging neckline custom designed by Matthew Reisman paired with a statement floor-length custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Blige coordinated the look with strappy-heeled open-toe sandals from René Caovilla and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and silver statement chains from Pristine Jewelers.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the...
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation

Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia. For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on...
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast

Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Effortlessly Chic in Boyfriend Jeans & Snakeskin Cap Toe Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross looked casually chic as she took a mirror picture for Instagram. The “Girlfriends” actress wore a light brown long-sleeve top that featured an unfitted silhouette with a crew neckline. She paired it with high-waisted ripped boyfriend jeans with an unhemmed lining. Ross kept to minimal accessories opting for a simple pair of gold hoops. She slicked her dark brown hair into a sleek low bun complimenting her barely-there makeup that featured a nude lip. The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of caramel leather boots. The leather heels featured a pointed cap toe with a snakeskin design....
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Styles Throwback Beyonce & Missy Elliott T-Shirt With Parachute Pants

Alicia Keys posed for a few outfit pictures and posted them to her Instagram yesterday. The slideshow of images saw Keys dressed in a concert tee and parachute pants, playing it cool. Dressed casually, the “Girl on Fire” songstress wore a white graphic throwback tee from her 2004 “Ladies First” tour with fellow performers Beyoncé and Missy Elliott scrawled on the front. The tour mentioned on the tee took place in the United States in over twenty cities. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) The tee was tucked into black parachute pants that were belted with...
WWD

Inside Beyoncé’s Performance at Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai: The Stars, the Sequins, the Set List and the Blue Ivy Duet

Fireworks were bursting and so was the onstage glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai. The singer made a vibrant entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra. The custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the center. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a dramatic finish.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits...
POPSUGAR

Emma Roberts Is a Vision in a Red Sheer Dress and Strappy Heels

Emma Roberts looked like she stepped straight out of a rom-com on Jan. 17. While attending a special screening of her upcoming film "Maybe I Do," Roberts strutted through New York City in a sheer gown from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini's spring 2023 collection. Brit and Kara of Elkin Style paired the actor's romantic ensemble with peep-toe heels, as well as 19th-century diamond pendant earrings and a ruby ring, both by Fred Leighton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Serves Sleek Style in Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals for E! News Interview With Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Lori Harvey appeared in sleek style for an exclusive interview. On Thursday, the model stopped by E! News to chat with Adrienne Bailon-Houghton about her recent Essence magazine cover and relationship advice she’s received from her stepdad Steve Harvey. Lori also shut down rumors about her dating history and dished about her self-love journey. Lori was utterly chic for her appearance. The SKN by LH founder donned a black Cirque dress by Amy Shehab. The fitted piece included a turtleneck, long sleeves and four circular metal hoops at the front. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, Lori simply accessorized her ensemble with diamond square stud...
Vogue Magazine

The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Jennifer Coolidge, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez

As the new year takes shape, celebrities are fast-establishing the emergent style codes and silhouettes of 2023. The Golden Globes—which, after a controversy-sparked year-long pause, returned on Tuesday—was a bonanza of bold evening wear. Host Jerrod Carmichael illustrated the dapper versatility of thoroughly modern men’s suits. While George and Tammy actor Jessica Chastian coordinated her jewelled Oscar de la Renta gown and face mask—because we are still in a pandemic. Jennifer Coolidge was feeling herself in a Dolce and Gabbana gown that featured a plunging neckline.
Footwear News

Marjorie Harvey Brings Dramatic Dressing to New Heights in Cutout Gown, Fur Coat & 5-Inch Heels With Steve Harvey on Private Jet

Marjorie Harvey looked elegant as she stepped out for date night with Steve Harvey. Steve’s stylist Elly Karamoh shared a video of the couple on his Instagram this weekend, showing them inside of a private jet. For her date night, Marjorie wore a black one-shoulder gown that featured an embellished cutout bodice and a draped skirt. She paired the dress with a dramatic black fur coat with elbow-length sleeves. Marjorie opted for sparkling earrings, a bracelet and a diamond ring. She kept her honey blond locks in a side part style with soft curls framing her face that sported minimal makeup that featured...
WWD

Kate Holmes Reworks Classic Suiting in Michael Kors Collection Blazer With Fringe Skirt for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Katie Holmes brought a reworked womenswear look to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Holmes, who appeared on the Jan. 17 episode, wore a long black blazer by Michael Kors Collection. Holmes outfit details was a long sleeve, two lapel maxi blazer. Underneath, she wore a classic white button-up blouse and a pair of black opaque stockings. Her blouse had a slight crop at the sleeves and she added a black fringe detailed skirt to match her blazer.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through...
People

Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Dramatic Lion's Head Gown at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner wore a black velvet gown bearing a life-sized faux lion's head to the Schiaparelli fashion show on Sunday Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance. The reality star, 25, attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday wearing a strapless, fitted black velvet gown featuring a replica life-sized lion's head across her torso. The mom-of-two complemented her bold look with black Schiaparelli sling-backs with golden toes. Kylie wasn't the only one to rock the lioness look, which also featured corset-style straps on its rear side. Inside, Irina Shayk hit...
WWD

Yara Shahidi Talks Tinker Bell, Harvard and ‘Grown-ish’ in Proenza Schouler Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Yara Shahidi brought the autumnal vibes to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Appearing on the night show’s Wednesday episode, Shahidi wore a strapless fringe dress by Proenza Schouler. Shahidi’s strapless gown embraced botanical earth tones with an olive green color, and featured a series of fringe tiers on the skirt. Shahidi paired the dress with Christian Louboutin pointy-toed brown heels. More from WWDProenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023'Welcome to Chippendales' Costumes From Hulu's Drama SeriesProenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023 While on the show, Shahidi talked about graduating from Harvard, the Freeform series “Grown-ish” and her latest role as Tinker Bell in a new...
Footwear News

Yara Shahidi Pops in Woven Minidress & Classic Pumps at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

Yara Shahidi celebrated Dior’s latest runway show in style. The actress appeared front row at Christian Dior’s Haute Couture fashion show on Monday in Paris. She joined several other celebrities at the show, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Wintour, Kirsten Dunst and more. To the star-studded event, Shahidi wore a beige minidress. Her strapless garment featured ruffled layers on the sweetheart neckline as well as the a-line skirt. The bodice of the dress featured an intricate woven material in slightly different shades of neutrals. Shahidi added earrings but otherwise left her accessories to a minimum. The “Grown-ish” star added a pair of timeless heels...
Footwear News

Doja Cat Is Covered in 30,000 Red Crystals & Body Paint With Surrealistic Toe Boots at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

Doja Cat brought head-to-toe surrealism to the front row of Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. Arriving for the occasion in Paris, the Grammy Award-winning musician took in Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired designs on Monday morning in a dynamic vibrant red ensemble: a Schiaparelli silk faille bustier and flowing shawl, paired with a hand-knit skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads. However, Doja Cat’s outfit took the scarlet theme one step further: she also wore matching red body paint, which was then covered in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals by beauty maven Pat McGrath. The “Kiss Me More” singer’s ensemble was...
POPSUGAR

Sydney Sweeney Wears a Leather Bustier Minidress to Bed

You can't beat a little black dress. In a Jan. 18 Instagram post, Sydney Sweeney shared photos of her head-to-toe leather outfit, featuring an edgy wraparound minidress from Alexander McQueen. The look, captured by photographer Marco Bahler, included a zip-up bustier top with silver hardware, as well as coordinating platform boots, which hit just below the knee. To top it off, Sweeney accessorized with a pair of sheer black tights, a matching leather bag, and a flattering double-breasted trench coat in heather gray.
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy