ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Missing College Wrestler Jumped Into Ocean For 'Polar Plunge'

By Jason Hall
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkO2m_0kMrIGGW00
Photo: San Francisco State

A missing San Francisco State University wrestler was attempting a "polar plunge" at the time of his disappearance , his friends told KTVU .

Hamzah Alsaudi , 22, of Santa Monica, was swimming with two other men at Esplanade Beach when he was hit by a wave and pulled away from the shore, the Pacifica Police Department announced in a news release shared on Friday (January 20). The two other men reportedly got out of the water and called 911, which led to Pacifica Police officers and firefighters launching a search of the area and surrounding beaches for Alsaudi.

Friends said Alsaudi was attempting the polar plunge, a challenge in which swimmers jump into cold water during the winter season at the time of his disappearance. The friends also noted that Alsaudi wasn't considered to be a strong swimmer.

"Sad, obviously. It hasn't fully set in yet. He was an amazing guy, one of my best friends on the team. Very giving," said San Francisco State wrestling teammate Callum Bisping, the son of former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping .

Hazmah is a senior majoring in Political Science with a minor in Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas (AMED) Studies, San Francisco State Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Jamillah Moore , Ed.D said in a statement shared to the campus community.

"I write to you with a heavy heart," Moore said. "Many of you may have already heard that SF State student Hamzah Alsaudi has been missing since a swimming accident in Pacifica on Thursday, January 19. At this time, we have been told that authorities are no longer actively searching for Hamzah, and he is considered missing."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gator community right now as we process this news," Moore added. "We remain deeply grateful to the Coast Guard, Police Department, and others for all they have done to help with the search."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30

Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
FRESNO, CA
okcheartandsoul.com

Family thanks California authorities for ‘heroic’ search

The family of missing British actor Julian Sands has thanked the Californian authorities for their efforts in trying to locate him. They also said they were “deeply touched” by the “outpouring of love and support” they had received. Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years

Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu

Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
orangecountyzest.com

New Upscale, Casual Restaurant in Newport Beach

Visit the new upscale, casual restaurant JOEY Newport Beach at Fashion Island. Now open with a team of award-winning chefs and a menu defined by global and local recipes, JOEY redefines dining. Plus, with happy hour daily from 3pm – 6pm and extra on Sunday through Thursday from 9pm –...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KRON4

Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt

(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Flight from Phoenix to Hawaii diverted to Los Angeles

PHOENIX - Officials with American Airlines say one of their flights from Phoenix has been diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
PHOENIX, AZ
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy