Read full article on original website
Related
htrends.com
Overseas Adventure Travel Shares Top 4 Travel Trends for 2023
Optimism is the keyword for the 2023 travel landscape as travelers embrace more distant experiences compared to 2022. Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) announced its top 4 travel trends for 2023. "Travelers are showing a high level enthusiasm for life-changing adventures far from home, often on their own," said Brian FitzGerald,...
A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe
Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
Thrillist
You Can Get a Free Suite Upgrade on This Luxury Cruise Ship If You Book Right Now
Regent Seven Seas Cruises wants you to experience added luxury without the usual price tag tacked on. The company is upping the opulence with free suite upgrades right now, which means you can stay in a Penthouse Suite for the cost of a 2-category suite when you book by March 31, Travel + Leisure reports.
The Top 10 Places in the World to Visit in 2023, According to Airbnb
Airbnb dropped the top 10 places to visit in 2023, and Australia and Brazil claimed six spots. Here are the can’t-miss activities from skiing to snorkeling, food, art and culture. What are you waiting for? Pack those bags.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
‘I’ve Been a Hotel Manager for Almost 20 Years, and These Are the 4 Things I Wish Guests Would Stop Doing’
If you’re a guest in a hotel, it’s considered common courtesy to treat fellow guests with respect and express gratitude to the hotel staff who strive to make your stay a five-star experience. But when you’re in vacation mode, there are occasional lapses in etiquette, including unexpected, rude behaviors that are easy to overlook. So, how exactly can guests prevent these behaviors and ensure a smooth and pleasant experience for all involved? Here Kevin Gilbert, hotel manager at boutique hotel Senna House in Scottsdale, Arizona, shares some of his wisdom after 19 years in the hospitality industry.
msn.com
Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World
With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
TravelPulse
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
How to avoid hotel resort fees (and which brands are the worst)
You know how you book a room that’s initially advertised at under $100 per night and then it has suddenly ballooned to more than $150?
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
techaiapp.com
Top 10 trending destinations in the world – A Luxury Travel Blog
To commence the 2023 travel and hospitality awards season, Tripadvisor®, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, has revealed its Travelers’ Choice® Best of the Best Destination Awards. Every year, Tripadvisor analyzes the millions of reviews submitted on its platform over the past 12-months by a global community of hundreds of millions of travelers to uncover the best guidance for everyone looking to make amazing memories on their next holiday or vacation.
techaiapp.com
Swimming in the crystal-clear natural pools of the Canary Islands – A Luxury Travel Blog
Swimming in the crystal-clear waters of the Atlantic is always a pleasure. But when you swim in one of the strikingly beautiful natural pools of the archipelago, where the Atlantic Ocean relaxes and the sun shines every single day of the year it becomes an unforgettable experience. These enclosed spaces where water seeps in naturally from the sea is a must for all the visitors who are looking for authentic perfection.
htrends.com
New LGBTQ+ Traveler Research Reveals Important Insights In Vacation Behavior
Among the key findings, personal safety and state politics significantly impact LGBTQ+ travelers’ decisions about where to travel, but cost of travel is the top deciding factor. MMGY Global has released a new research report, Portrait of LGBTQ+ Travelers in America – a comprehensive study into this group’s travel...
techaiapp.com
Luxury Hotel for 5-Star Experiences: Park Hyatt Vienna, Austria
There’s a lot to love about Vienna. Everything runs on time. No one seems to be in a hurry. And, unlike other European capitals, Vienna isn’t overcrowded and swamped with tourism. There’s a wide array of 5* luxury hotels in the city center but the one that stands...
Next Avenue
Taking the Road Slow Traveled
Immersing yourself in a different culture can be more satisfying than staying at a sterile resort or racing from town to town. Travel for most of us falls into two categories: vacations and trips. Vacations are when daily life has you stressed to the max, so you arrive at your...
Your Most Peaceful Vacation Awaits at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve
As the dust settles after a busy holiday season and the routine of every day life comes back in full force, there’s no denying — you’re probably envisioning your next getaway. If you’re craving the ultimate escape to paradise, where every element brings serenity and a 5-star experience at every turn (because who couldn’t use... The post Your Most Peaceful Vacation Awaits at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve appeared first on Grazia USA.
tripatini.com
Best Taxi Rental In Thailand - Jodhpur Day Tours
Taxi service in Thailand is a convenient and affordable way to get around the bustling cities and beautiful countryside of this popular tourist destination. Whether you’re looking to explore the ancient temples of Bangkok, take in the stunning beaches of Phuket, or experience the vibrant nightlife of Pattaya, a taxi can get you there quickly and easily.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
Comments / 0