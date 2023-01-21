Read full article on original website
Related
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Over $23,300, but Market Is Not Overheated, Two Indicators Say
Many speakers on Crypto Twitter are sure that the ongoing Bitcoin (BTC) spike is too fast and would be erased very soon. However, at least two reliable indicators look amazing for bulls, CryptoQuant's verified author says. Bitcoin (BTC) upsurge might be continued, as OI and estimated leverage still at lows:...
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Surges Past $22k Triggering Another $250 Million in Liquidations
Bitcoin climbs to $22,600, bringing it closer back to its 200-week moving average. Bitcoin is continuing its weekly rally with a push beyond $22,000, bringing the crypto market back to a market cap of over $1 trillion. The pump has triggered another avalanche of liquidations across digital asset exchanges. Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Sees Historic Drop on Exchanges, Here’s What it Means
Diminishing Bitcoin balance has become a market-wide trend after FTX’s dramatic collapse. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32 billion crypto empire highlighted the importance of self-custody for users. In fact, investors have already hopped on the trend of holding their assets themselves rather than entrusting their hard-earned money to a third-party platform.
techaiapp.com
NYDFS Releases Guidance on Importance of Segregation and Separate Accounting for Customer Funds in Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
On Monday, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) published guidance on custodial structures to help protect customers’ money if a crypto firm goes bankrupt. New York’s top financial regulator stressed that businesses should not commingle customer funds and that customer funds should be segregated with separate accounting.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Activity on Top Ethereum Altcoin Project Skyrockets 1,100% As Litecoin and Decentraland See Massive Jumps: Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment reports that whale activity on three altcoins has surged since the start of 2023. Starting with the liquidity protocol Aave (AAVE), Santiment says that the 42nd-largest crypto asset by market cap has seen the number of transactions valued at over $100,000 increase by more than 1,100% year-to-date.
AOL Corp
Top Crypto Trends That Will Grab Eyes In 2023
So far, the crypto market has had a wild year. Many events have occurred in the past few months, including the halving of large altcoins and the bankruptcy of crypto exchanges. There has been speculation regarding the future of cryptocurrencies in 2023 and whether they will be bullish or bearish....
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $23K; Gemini’s Job Cuts Continue
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In at least its third round of layoffs since June, crypto exchange Gemini isshedding another 10% of its staff, according to an internal message viewed by The Information. This article originally appeared in Crypto...
u.today
Is Rally on Ethereum (ETH), BNB, Bitcoin and Others Over? Crypto Market Review, Jan. 20
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Warning After BTC’s $21,000 Explosion
A popular trader known for staying steadily bearish throughout 2022 says the latest rallies mean nothing and another leg down is imminent. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 703,000 Twitter followers that his bearish outlook hasn’t been invalidated by the market’s big bounce, which has seen Bitcoin (BTC) rally 21%, Ethereum (ETH) 23% and many altcoins explode 30% or more in the past seven days.
Investopedia
Bitcoin Bull is Back With a 25% Jump
Well, that was quick. Less than two weeks after cryptocurrencies hit a nadir in the wake of the FTX collapse, Bitcoin has rallied 25% amid speculation the cryptocurrency selloff late last year was too much and too fast. Key Takeaways. With Bitcoin gaining 25% and Ether jumping 20% in the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Staking Reaches 16.16 million ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade
According to Glassnode on-chain data, Ethereum staking has reached an all-time high of over 16.16 million ETH which has been deposited into the beacon chain. The 16.16 million ETH figure consists of over 13.28% of the total Ether supply and represents $26.13 billion at current prices. As per the data,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Repeating 2019 Breakout? Crypto Analyst Looks at BTC After Big Bounce From Lows
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be brewing a repeat of its 2019 breakout after forming a similar pattern over the last few weeks. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 45,000 YouTube subscribers that the king crypto’s current market structure looks very much like it did in 2019 before BTC sparked a big rally to the upside.
Comments / 0