ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Missing College Wrestler Jumped Into Ocean For 'Polar Plunge'

By Jason Hall
WUSL Power 99
WUSL Power 99
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkO2m_0kMrFGep00
Photo: San Francisco State

A missing San Francisco State University wrestler was attempting a "polar plunge" at the time of his disappearance , his friends told KTVU .

Hamzah Alsaudi , 22, of Santa Monica, was swimming with two other men at Esplanade Beach when he was hit by a wave and pulled away from the shore, the Pacifica Police Department announced in a news release shared on Friday (January 20). The two other men reportedly got out of the water and called 911, which led to Pacifica Police officers and firefighters launching a search of the area and surrounding beaches for Alsaudi.

Friends said Alsaudi was attempting the polar plunge, a challenge in which swimmers jump into cold water during the winter season at the time of his disappearance. The friends also noted that Alsaudi wasn't considered to be a strong swimmer.

"Sad, obviously. It hasn't fully set in yet. He was an amazing guy, one of my best friends on the team. Very giving," said San Francisco State wrestling teammate Callum Bisping, the son of former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping .

Hazmah is a senior majoring in Political Science with a minor in Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas (AMED) Studies, San Francisco State Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Jamillah Moore , Ed.D said in a statement shared to the campus community.

"I write to you with a heavy heart," Moore said. "Many of you may have already heard that SF State student Hamzah Alsaudi has been missing since a swimming accident in Pacifica on Thursday, January 19. At this time, we have been told that authorities are no longer actively searching for Hamzah, and he is considered missing."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gator community right now as we process this news," Moore added. "We remain deeply grateful to the Coast Guard, Police Department, and others for all they have done to help with the search."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sandy Wynn

High School Dropouts Meet in Grad School

When 3 friends met in graduate school, they weren't exactly sure what had drawn them to each other. Riley was a 31 year old White woman from Arizona looking to build a community in San Francisco. John was a 45 year old sci-fi nerd from New York City disguised as a savvy bartender. Nga was a reserved 27 year old Vietnamese immigrant who suddenly found herself going through a bitter divorce. The 3 met their first semester of graduate school as they were asked to share their personal story in class.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good

Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elderly Woman in Crosswalk Killed by Driver

Woman Died After Being Struck in Pedestrian Accident. An elderly woman was struck and killed in a pedestrian accident at one of San Francisco’s busiest intersections on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The accident happened at about 5:50 pm at 16th Street and Valencia Street in SF’s Mission District. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Jan. 16 through 22, 2023

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 22, 2023) — Although many questions remain unanswered, the California Highway Patrol now believes that Damond Laznby Jr. was the victim of a hit and run before his death along Highway 4 on Jan. 7. According to the CHP’s Golden Gate Division, the vehicle is possibly a dark colored sedan.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
iheart.com

Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody

---- At least four people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California on Monday (January 23), California state Senator Josh Becker announced citing the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. "According to the @SMCSheriff, at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB, "Becker tweeted. "Deputies...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
luxury-houses.net

Newly Built Stunning Property with Resort Style Amenities in Santa Rosa, California is Selling for 8.88 Million

4693 Wallace North Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4693 Wallace North Road, Santa Rosa, California is a single level, Modern California style home was built to the highest standards under the collaboration of Alfa Partners, Sonoma Hill Builders & Bevan & Associates, located on nearly 12 acres in Foothill Ranch, equidistant to Healdsburg & Calistoga & just minutes to the Sonoma County Airport. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4693 Wallace North Road, please contact Randy Waller (Phone: 707-843-1382) at W Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA, CA
102.5 The Bone

Woman dies after crashing Tesla into California swimming pool

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — A woman died after crashing her Tesla into a swimming pool in Northern California on Saturday, authorities said. According to the California Highway Patrol in Marin, the vehicle crashed in San Rafael, located north of San Francisco, KRON-TV reported. In a news release, the CHP said that the accident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. PST.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
WUSL Power 99

WUSL Power 99

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
786
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's Hip Hop and R&B

 https://power99.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy