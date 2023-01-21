Pitt vs Florida State Live Feed: Seminoles Stun Panthers

The Pitt Panthers lost at home for just the third time this season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are back in the friendly confines of the Petersen Events Center for the first time in three games. After winning two of three on the road, they return to face Florida State in a venue they are 8-2 in this season.

Florida State has been banged up all season long, hence their unspectacular record, but are getting healthier and the ever-athletic and long Seminoles always have the potential to wear down any opponent. Don't let the 10-point spread fool you - they are more than capable of pulling this upset.

Matchup: Pitt vs. Florida State

Time: 3:00 P.M. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: FINAL: Florida State 71, Pitt 64.

Pitt entered as 10-point favorites and left as losers to a talented, but under-performing Florida State team. There were simply not enough buckets in the Panthers’ bags this afternoon, as they missed five of their final six shots from the 5:09 mark on.

Jamarius Burton was tremendous - 20 points on 8-13 shooting and five assists - so was Fede Federiko - eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks - but Pitt it was not enough to overcome the Seminoles’ 50% shooting from distance.

Stephen: The Panthers trail by three with four minutes to play. Coming down to the wire in this one and Pitt - from Jeff Capel to Greg Elliot to Blake Hinson - are upset with the officials after getting whistled for stepping out of bounds when Hinson thought he was pushed and an Elliot foul on a 3-pointer shooter.

Stephen: FSU hasn't folded - they've reclaimed the lead at 60-56 with 5:55 to play. Pitt has struggled to defend the ball screen today. Seminole guards are big enough to see around and over Federiko, who's hedging hard without much in the way of help defense behind him.

Stephen: The Panthers lead 52-50 with 10:43 to go. Jamarius Burton has entered takeover mode - eight of his game-high 16 points have come in the second half. He has three rebounds and four assists too - working on another masterpiece.

Stephen: Pitt is on an 8-0 run after Blake Hinson hit two triples to give the Panthers their first lead since the 11:54 mark of the first half at 48-45. The Pete is alive after that game-changing run.

Stephen: HALFTIME: FSU 39, Pitt 29.

The Panthers shot just 32% from the field and 16.7% from the field and enter intermission down double digits to the No. 10 team in the ACC. Pitt did not help themselves much on offense - the execution and ball movement was really lacking and it showed in the box score and on the scoreboard.

Stephen: Pitt trails by seven with 3:25 to play until halftime. The Panthers started 7-11 from the field but have made just 2 of their last 12 shots. Meanwhile, Florida State's made six of its last nine attempts and a lot of them have been tough looks.

Stephen: Pitt's been able to stabilize things with a pair of Hinson free throws and a Burton layup, but FSU continues to shoot it fantastically from deep. The Seminoles are 6-7 from beyond the arc and lead 30-21 at the under-eight media timeout.

Stephen: FSU has hit their first four attempts from 3-point range and the Panthers are on a 4:10-long scoring drought, which adds up to a 9-0 run and five-point advantage for the visitors with 9:29 to play until halftime. The size disadvantage has begun to show with Burton and Hinson on the bench. The Seminoles are hitting the boards hard and cutting off the Panthers' drives well.

Stephen: This is as good a start as you could have hoped for from Pitt. They are shooting, passing, defending and rebounding marvelously.

Stephen: They say change is the only constant but not for Pitt's starting lineup. Nelly Cummings, Jamarius Burton, Greg Elliot, Blake Hinson and Fede Federiko will be the first five on the floor this afternoon. They'll square off with Jalen Warley, Caleb Mills, Darin Green Jr., Matthew Cleveland and Cameron Corhen, who start for Florida State.

Stephen:

Stephen: The Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets all have seats in press row for this game.

Stephen: It seems like some of that 2000s and early 2010s magic is returning to the Pete. This is a kind of enthusiasm that hasn't been seen in a while.

Stephen: How Pitt responds to the physical challenge Florida State poses on the interior is perhaps the biggest thing to watch. Between Jamarius Burton's scoring and the rebounding figures that have really been decisive a lot of the Panthers' losses, important stuff happens in the paint and it'll be tough sledding against another big and athletic Leonard Hamilton-coached roster.

Give the Panthers credit - they've found ways to win even when they aren't at their best, but offensive rebounds will allow the Seminoles to hang around against a Pitt team that is simply better than them.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Tony Dungy Blasted for Damar Hamlin, Litter Box Comment

Tracking Pitt's Junior Day Visitors

Pitt vs Florida State: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Steven Adams, Shannon Sharpe Get Heated at Grizzlies Game

Pitt Lands Transfer WR Deajon Reynolds

Pitt to Face Notre Dame in Mike Brey's Final Home Game