dailyegyptian.com
Men’s Basketball hitting stride with close road win over Missouri State
A narrow win against Missouri State (10-10, 6-4 MVC) for the Saluki Men’s Basketball team Saturday afternoon, 61-57, helped move the Dawgs to their 16th win of the season. The win helped SIU match their win total from last season as well as put them one win away from their conference win total from last season.
dailyegyptian.com
Salukis travel to South Bend, IN for Notre Dame Invitational
Saturday the Salukis men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to South Bend, IN to participate in the Notre Dame Invitational. Southern Illinois men’s team placed second overall with 110.5 points and the women’s team placed fourth with a total of 75 points. Senior Dawson...
whopam.com
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
dailyegyptian.com
Bring Back Fall Break
The majority of students are aware of the middle of the semester mind-groggy, burned-out feeling. It’s that time of year when a lot of us question if missing classes is worth not getting out of bed for a morning or two just to allow the brain to reboot and have a short reprieve for a moment before trying to grind out more papers and prepping for more midterms to come.
kbsi23.com
Quiet until winter comes Wednesday (1/22/23)
Overnight Saturday into Sunday small accumulations were mostly seen in southern Illinois and just to the east. Mount Vernon recorded one of the higher totals based on reports, with other southern counties seeing just under 1″ or so. Snowfall accumulations across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky were nonexistent through...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
whopam.com
Trenton man injured in Guthrie explosion released from Vanderbilt
One of the men seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday in Guthrie has been released from the hospital. Family members say Benn Andrew Stahl came back to Trenton from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night, an incredible development, considering he suffered second and third degree burns to his face and upper chest area, in addition to serious chemical burns to his mouth, eyes and esophagus. He will still require around the clock treatment at home for his wounds, but is reportedly very happy to be back in Todd County instead of the hospital.
radionwtn.com
Water Main Break Shuts Down In-Person Classes At HCHS Monday, Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Due to a break in the main water line at Henry County High School, HCHS students will not attend school on campus Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th. Instead, HCHS will be using Virtual Learning Days for Monday and Tuesday, and HCHS students should complete their work through Google Classroom on these days.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Man identified in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Illinois State police have identified 26 year old Robert Delmore...
Christian County has 4 residents in regional leadership group
Four residents of Christian County have been selected for the first class of Leadership West Kentucky, a regional development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance. They are:. Martha Argot, United Southern Bank. Ruth Lynch, retired from Christian County Public Schools. Josh Ryan, Planter Bank. DeeAnna Sova, director...
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five years after Marshall County High School shooting, Resiliency Center continues serving trauma survivors
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The 2018 Marshall County High School shooting was a tragedy for the community. People throughout the area were impacted by the trauma that comes with a school shooting. Five years later, the Marshall County Resiliency Center in Benton, Kentucky, continues to provide services for trauma...
kentuckytoday.com
God’s timing: Oneida receives unexpected gift of church bus from Kuttawa FBC
KUTTAWA, Ky. (KT) — God’s perfect timing resulted in a Kentucky Baptist Convention church being blessed by giving with a KBC institution on the receiving end of a much-needed bus. That combination was fully evident last week when Kuttawa First Baptist Church (KFBC) donated its 34-passenger bus to...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man charged with first degree murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces a first degree murder charge in the January 21 death of another Carbondale man. Keon L. Foulks, 19, is charged in Jackson County with first degree murder for the January 21, 2023, death of Robert L. Delmore, Jr., 26, also of Carbondale.
whopam.com
Lafayette continuing as incorporated town
Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Schools superintendent resigning
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter shares what's next after announcing retirement. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter plans to retire on June 30. He made that announcement at this week's district school board meeting.
This Old-Time General Store is Home to the Best Bakery in Kentucky
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but lets be serious, there's nothing better than an good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
