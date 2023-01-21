ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

dailyegyptian.com

Men’s Basketball hitting stride with close road win over Missouri State

A narrow win against Missouri State (10-10, 6-4 MVC) for the Saluki Men’s Basketball team Saturday afternoon, 61-57, helped move the Dawgs to their 16th win of the season. The win helped SIU match their win total from last season as well as put them one win away from their conference win total from last season.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
dailyegyptian.com

Salukis travel to South Bend, IN for Notre Dame Invitational

Saturday the Salukis men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to South Bend, IN to participate in the Notre Dame Invitational. Southern Illinois men’s team placed second overall with 110.5 points and the women’s team placed fourth with a total of 75 points. Senior Dawson...
SOUTH BEND, IN
dailyegyptian.com

Bring Back Fall Break

The majority of students are aware of the middle of the semester mind-groggy, burned-out feeling. It’s that time of year when a lot of us question if missing classes is worth not getting out of bed for a morning or two just to allow the brain to reboot and have a short reprieve for a moment before trying to grind out more papers and prepping for more midterms to come.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Quiet until winter comes Wednesday (1/22/23)

Overnight Saturday into Sunday small accumulations were mostly seen in southern Illinois and just to the east. Mount Vernon recorded one of the higher totals based on reports, with other southern counties seeing just under 1″ or so. Snowfall accumulations across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky were nonexistent through...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Trenton man injured in Guthrie explosion released from Vanderbilt

One of the men seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday in Guthrie has been released from the hospital. Family members say Benn Andrew Stahl came back to Trenton from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night, an incredible development, considering he suffered second and third degree burns to his face and upper chest area, in addition to serious chemical burns to his mouth, eyes and esophagus. He will still require around the clock treatment at home for his wounds, but is reportedly very happy to be back in Todd County instead of the hospital.
GUTHRIE, KY
radionwtn.com

Water Main Break Shuts Down In-Person Classes At HCHS Monday, Tuesday

Paris, Tenn.–Due to a break in the main water line at Henry County High School, HCHS students will not attend school on campus Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th. Instead, HCHS will be using Virtual Learning Days for Monday and Tuesday, and HCHS students should complete their work through Google Classroom on these days.
PARIS, TN
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K

Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Man identified in Carbondale shooting. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Illinois State police have identified 26 year old Robert Delmore...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WKRN

Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory

Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

Carbondale man charged with first degree murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces a first degree murder charge in the January 21 death of another Carbondale man. Keon L. Foulks, 19, is charged in Jackson County with first degree murder for the January 21, 2023, death of Robert L. Delmore, Jr., 26, also of Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
whopam.com

Lafayette continuing as incorporated town

Christian County’s smallest city has no intention of giving up its incorporated status anytime soon, despite recent reports it may happen against the town’s will. Department for Local Government spokesman Logan Fogle named Lafayette among nine Kentucky cities that could be dissolved in a Herald-Leader story. Some of the towns didn’t have a functioning government to accept COVID relief funds that were designated to each Kentucky municipality and at least some didn’t meet mandatory requirements of listing an address and phone number for their city hall.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Schools superintendent resigning

McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter shares what's next after announcing retirement. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter plans to retire on June 30. He made that announcement at this week's district school board meeting.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois

BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
BENTON, IL

