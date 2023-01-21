Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Sheridan HS Boys Swimming Results: January 20, 2023
The Bronc swimmers and divers were victorious in a home dual vs. Kelly Walsh. The next scheduled swim meet is on Tuesday, January 24th at home vs. Campbell County and Thunder Basin. It’s the last home swim meet of the season. Sheridan 107 Kelly Walsh 69:
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: Medlock sets Peninsula College record, plus high school swimming and hoops results
Photo: Mikey Medlock is congratulated by head coach Donald Rollman after breaking the 3-point record. PORT ANGELES — It was a record-breaking day at Peninsula College Saturday evening as Pirate guard Mikey Medlock, a sophomore out of Las Vegas set a school record by hitting nine, three-point shots good for game high honors with 38 points as the 2nd ranked Pirates blew out Olympic 106 – 84. Esa Onakpoma had 15 points and Roosevelt Williams Jr had 12 points and 7 rebounds. The Pirates are now 17-1 and 4-0 in league play and will travel to Bellingham Wednesday night in a game that will be broadcast on Newsradio KONP.
High school swimming: 5A regional qualifiers – January 22, 2023
Swimmers from Rider High School have qualified for the class 5A regional meet: 100 Backstroke: Eddie Stewart100 Breaststroke: Peter Wake50 Freestyle: Ridlee Schmitz100 Freestyle: Ridlee Schmitz200 Freestyle Relay: Eddie Stewart, Luke Liming, Brayden McCullough, Peter Wake400 Freestyle Relay: Luke Liming, Josh Eakin, Thomas Genewick, Brayden McCullough200 Medley Relay: Josh Eakin, Peter Wake, Eddie Stewart, Brayden […]
Indiana High School Sports Awards: Meet the boys tennis player of the year nominees
The Indiana High School Sports Awards program, presented by the Indiana Pacers, is proud to announce the nominees for Boys Tennis Player of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show this spring (date and venue to be announced). During the live show, these nominees will be...
Watch: Incredible College Track Relay Finish Is Going Viral
Michigan's track team didn't stay down after an unfortunate start to Sunday's 4x400-meter relay. Sophie Isom tripped and fell during the Simmons-Harvey Invitational's opening leg. However, she got up and kept running. Isom passed the baton to Savannah Sutherland, who got the Wolverines right back ...
Chargers Winter Track Team Competes in Greater Middlesex Conference Championships
TOMS RIVER, NJ - Chargers winter track and field athletes headed down to the Bennett Center on Saturday for the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships. The individual results for the Chargers are as follows: Girls 55-meter dash 7.85 Kayla Louis - 16th Prelims 8.09 Ava McLeod - 31st Prelims 8.46 Skye Palacios - 48th Prelims Girls 400- meter dash 1:06.01 Kayla Louis26th - Finals H4 1:06.73 Janiyre Amegor30th - Finals H5 1:14.81 Julianna Krefski54th - Finals H2 Girls 800-meter run 2:41.17 Janiyre Amegor - 19th Finals H2 2:41.18 Stephanie Yarnall - 20th Finals H2 2:53.95 Erin Zavala - 34th Finals H1 Girls 1600-meter run 6:10.60 Ashley Judah - 25th Finals H2 Girls 55-meter hurdles 10.58 Katelyn DeFazio - 20th Prelims 11.33 Polina Lazarev - 33rd Prelims 11.43...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-21)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 16-21 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the ...
Comments / 0