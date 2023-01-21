ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

1 hospitalized in vehicle crash involving a city snowplow in northern Colorado Springs

By ABBEY SOUKUP abbey.soukup@gazette.com
 2 days ago
Police lights

A vehicle crash involving a city snowplow occurred Saturday morning at the intersection of E. Woodman Road and Tutt Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday the involved vehicle and plow were driving side-by-side. It is suspected the driver of the vehicle suffered from a medical event, causing him to drift into the right side of the plow, according to Colorado Springs police.

After contacting the plow, the vehicle continued into a traffic signal pole and came to rest in a nearby field. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by members of the Colorado Springs fire department and was transported to a nearby hospital with reports of serious injuries, police said.

Major Crash Team arrived on the scene and is assisting in the investigation.

This article will be updated as more information is received.

