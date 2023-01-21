Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar has been in the news recently due to his high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. Still, even with his European career finishing the way it did, it is undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever. […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Win 7-0 In Coupe de France
Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.
Soccer-Ronaldo fails to score on debut as Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq
RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Anderson Talisca earned Al Nassr a 1-0 home win over Al Ettifaq on Sunday, but the fans that turned up to Mrsool Park in droves to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action were left disappointed after he was unable to mark his Saudi Pro league debut with a goal.
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Barcelona “see shades of Lionel Messi” in their new wonderkid signing
Lionel Messi is one of Barcelona’s greatest players in their entire history. The Argentine won a plethora of honours during his time at the Cam Nou, and is the club’s all-time leading goal scorer and appearance maker. Messi joined Barca from Newell’s Old Boys in his homeland in...
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute...
Brazil want Ronaldo’s help to secure Luis Enrique
The Brazilian FA (CBF) will ask legendary star Ronaldo Nazario to speak to Luis Enrique over their vacant managerial position. Enrique has been linked with a move to Brazil following his departure as Spain boss at the end of the 2022 World Cup last month. Tite was another managerial casualty...
“What has he won?” – Luis Enrique blasted by former coach as he bids for Brazil role
Luis Enrique is searching for his new job in football having left the Spanish national team in December, following their below par performance in the World Cup last year. The former Barcelona boss seems to be in the running for two roles, having been linked to the head coach positions at Atletico Madrid and Brazil in recent weeks. Diego Simeone is still in charge of Los Rojiblancos, but reports suggest that he could leave at the end of this season.
Chelsea open to signing 26-year-old La Liga ace in a swap deal
Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent months. According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, the 29-year-old is an option for Barcelona in January. The Spanish giants are looking to bring in a replacement for Memphis Depay who joined Atletico Madrid.
World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored five goals, including a 12-minute hat trick in the first half, as Paris Saint-Germain won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday to set up a round-of-16 match at bitter rival Marseille. It was his first...
MATCHDAY: Southampton-Newcastle in cup semis; AC Milan-Lazio
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Southampton and Newcastle meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals, with both teams looking to stay on course to end long trophy droughts. While Southampton’s one and only piece of major silverware is the FA Cup in 1976, Newcastle has to go back even longer for a big domestic trophy. That was the FA Cup in 1955. Not even 18 months into its new Saudi-owned era, Newcastle has rapidly become a force in English soccer under manager Eddie Howe. The northeast team is third in the Premier League, too. Southampton surprisingly reached the semifinals by ousting Manchester City and and was on a three-match winning run until losing to Aston Villa in the league on Saturday. The first leg is at Southampton’s St. Mary’s stadium and the return match is next week. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are the other teams in the semifinals. Also Tuesday, there’s a third-round replay in the FA Cup between third-tier Accrington Stanley and fifth-tier Boreham Wood. The winner will play Leeds next.
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid score, result, highlights: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secure win, keep pace with Barcelona
Real Madrid secured a vital three points in the La Liga title race as they traveled to Athletic Club and snatched a 2-0 victory. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos provided the decisive blows, but the result was a team effort. It was far from a resounding victory, as Madrid remain somewhat off their usual pace and Athletic provided a worthy opposition, but ultimately the visitors emerged victorious thanks to a pair of glittering finishes that the hosts could not match.
Soccer-Poland to appoint former Portugal manager Santos as coach, says FA
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as their new coach, Polish FA (PZPN) president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday. Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.
The Kings League - Piqué's bid to disrupt Spanish soccer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — If Gerard Pique’s vision proves true, the future of soccer is already being played in an industrial pavilion located down a road past rows of stacked shipping containers in the desolate outskirts of Barcelona’s port. There, every Sunday evening from now until July,...
Inter Milan Coach Simone Inzaghi On Milan Skriniar’s Red Card Vs Empoli: “First Second Yellow For My Player After 35 Minutes Since I’ve Been Coaching”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that the red card received by defender Milan Skriniar during the first half of his team’s 0-1 loss to Empoli in Serie A was inexplicable in the context of his coaching career. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, the coach...
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go transfer buzz: Chelsea might not be done, Tottenham monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo
The last full week of the transfer market is about to begin and the feeling is that there will be surprises. Arsenal opted to end last week with two new signings following Mykhaylo Mudryk's shock move to Chelsea. Arsenal won't get Eduardo Camavinga. Leandro Trossard arrived for a £25 million...
Coupe de France: Lionel Messi Omitted From Squad to Face US Pays de Cassel
After a 5-4 friendly victory over Riyadh All-Star XI in Saudi Arabia, Paris Saint-Germain will kick off this week with a Round of 32 Coup de France matchup against US Pays de Cassel. The capital club announced on Sunday, the squad that will be playing against the lower division side....
