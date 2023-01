Kentucky will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it heads south to meet Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. The Wildcats (13-6, 4-3 SEC) have knocked off then-No. 5 Tennessee, Georgia and Texas A&M since an embarrassing, Quadrant 4 loss to South Carolina at home on Jan. 10.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO