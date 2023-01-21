Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield Sun Times
Search and rescue volunteers respond to help snowmobiler injured west of West Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to help an injured snowmobiler Saturday. Yellowstone National Park requested assistance for the snowmobiler who crashed one mile west of West Yellowstone...
Fairfield Sun Times
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
Fairfield Sun Times
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin Co. attorney no longer seeking death penalty in case involving homicide of a 12-year-old
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell has filed to withdraw a notice that sought the death penalty in a case involving the homicide of a 12-year-old boy. Patricia Batts is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment and strangulation of partner or family member, all felonies, related to the death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex Hurley, in West Yellowstone in 2020.
Fairfield Sun Times
Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads
HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana VA to host town hall for women veterans
HELENA, Mont. - Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, beginning at 5:00 p.m. To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Underdog’ Sharon Hewitt, former engineer, hopes her path leads to governor’s office
Louisiana State Sen. Sharon Hewitt listens to testimony at a committee hearing on Aug. 20, 2020. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Sharon Hewitt said the impact she made with her local parent-teacher association in Slidell inspired her to enter politics in 2015, but she was far from just another mother active in her children’s school. In an interview with the Illuminator, Hewitt said her unique background makes her the best choice for Louisiana’s next governor.
Fairfield Sun Times
How Living Off the Grid in Montana Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana hospitals push back on lawmakers’ push to examine tax-exempt status
A conversation between Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman (left) and Duane Preshinger of the Montana Hospital Association over the reporting of community contributions given in exchange for tax-exempt status and House Bill 45 on Jan. 25, 2023 (Photo by Montana Public Affairs Network). Montana lawmakers on Wednesday asked a seemingly straightforward...
