Charlotte, NC

Score Predictions for Hornets at Hawks

By All Hornets
 2 days ago

Our staff picks who will win tonight's game between Charlotte and Atlanta.

Schuyler Callihan: Hawks 118, Hornets 111

LaMelo Ball is doubtful for this one, just like the Hornets' chances of winning this game without him. Charlotte got back in the win column over maybe the only team in the league worse than them, the Houston Rockets. So, no, I don't believe Cliff's crew is about to turn the corner, especially without its best player. After a disappointing start to the season, the Hawks have caught fire recently winning its last five games. Go ahead and make it six.

Jon Yeager: Hawks 122, Hornets 112

The Hawks have been on a bit of a roll lately, winners of five in a row. Charlotte is dealing with injuries again to their all-star, LaMelo Ball who suffered both wrist and ankle injuries in their last game in Houston. It’ll be interesting to see how much fight this Hornets team has left after yet another deflating injury this season. These two teams have had some good games against each other over the last few seasons but expect Atlanta to pull away in the end for a home win.

Desmond Johnson: Hawks 110, Hornets 103

I would imagine LaMelo sits this game out after rolling his ankle for the 3rd time this season the other night. I actually expect the Hornets to shut Ball down after the all-star break. The Hawks have leveled the ship getting healthy. Both teams may be heavy sellers near the trade deadline. The Hornets run out of scoring options and the Hawks hang on to win.

