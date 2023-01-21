ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Kansas

By William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NleGw_0kMr4WJh00

Jan 21, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward JaKobe Coles (21) drives around Kansas Jayhawks guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy