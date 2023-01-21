ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Early Enrollees: How Josh Bates Can Follow Creed Humphrey's Path

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoFWG_0kMr4OV700

The Sooners' new center certainly looks up to Humphrey, but OU's original member of the 2023 class has been on a similar track for a while now.

Editor’s Note: This is Part 3 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class.

Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t.

While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain and commitment, a lot of their friends are back home — playing basketball, running track or just hanging out and taking full advantage of the affliction known as “senioritis.”

In Oklahoma’s case, 14 newcomers have chosen to make that sudden transition from boys to men. Jerry Schmidt’s winter workouts might seem impossible at first, and then the summer grind is even harder. In between, the coaching staff takes over, and spring football practice puts them ahead of their summer counterparts.

In this series, AllSooners examines each of the 14 newcomers and projects their impact on Brent Venables’ football team in 2023.

— — — —

Creed Humphrey is the new standard for centers at Oklahoma.

A former 4-star recruit out of nearby Shawnee, Humphrey redshirted in 2017, then emerged as a star for the Sooners, blocking for Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Spencer Rattler as the Sooners won three straight Big 12 titles and made two playoff appearances behind their three-time All-Big 12 center.

In the NFL, Humphrey has continued that trajectory with all-rookie honors last year and All-Pro accolades this year for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joshua Bates believes he can follow a similar path playing for Humphrey’s old coach, Bill Bedenbaugh.

“He’s a great coach,” Bates told AllSooners. “I can’t wait to be developed into hopefully another Creed Humphrey. That’s the goal.”

C Joshua Bates

  • 6-3, 290
  • Durango, CO
  • 247 Sports: 4-star, No. 370 overall, No. 20 int. OL
  • Rivals: 4-star, unranked overall, No. 3 C
  • On3: 3-star, unranked overall, No. 75 int. OL
  • ESPN: 3-star, unranked overall, No. 4 C

Background: Bates is the Sooners’ lone holdover of the 2023 class from the Lincoln Riley era. A three-time Colorado All-State selection and track and field athlete, Bates has the mean streak, the attitude and the toughness to play college football. But during the past year or so, he’s also shown uncommon patience and intelligence, too.

2023 Projection: Andrew Raym is the Sooners’ center. He’s a three-year starter and is a strong candidate to play a long time in the NFL. But versatile and valuable backup Robert Congel has graduated. Raym has one more year, so it’s imperative Bates spend his first season of college football learning as quickly as he can and getting bigger and stronger, because next year the job should be his.

In addition to simply playing the same position, there are other parallels between Humphrey and Bates. For example, when the 6-foot-4, 301-pound Humphrey was a recruit, his 247 Sports player rating was .8962. Before arriving in Norman this week for his first semester of college, the 6-3, 305-pound Bates’ player rating was .8958. Both played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

You want synchrony? Bates and Humphrey first crossed paths in 2021 in Norman as each one’s career was transitioning to the next level.

“I met Creed on one of my first or second visits there,” Bates said. “That was a shock. He was there and he was awesome. He was a big reason why I wanted to make my decision. I committed right as he was drafted. He was drafted that year and I was able to see that and see how successful he was as a rookie. He should have been a Pro Bowler his rookie year.

“But seeing how well he did, and how Bedenbaugh developed him over a span of a couple years is really impressive, and something that really caught my attention. And he’s pretty awesome to talk to. I shot questions at him playing at Oklahoma. He was a big help.”

It’s Bates who was a big help in rebuilding Oklahoma’s 2023 class. After Lincoln Riley left for USC, Bates was the only member of the 2023 class who didn’t decommit. The new coaching staff appreciates his determination and his patience.

Oklahoma’s 2023 early enrollees

  • Jan. 19: DE P.J. Adebawore
  • Jan. 20: QB Jackson Arnold
  • Jan. 21: C Joshua Bates
  • Jan. 22: Peyton Bowen
  • Jan. 23: CB Kendel Dolby
  • Jan. 24: OT Cayden Green
  • Jan. 25: RB Kalib Hicks
  • Jan. 26: DE Derrick LeBlanc
  • Jan. 27: DB Erik McCarty
  • Jan. 28: LB Phil Picciotti
  • Jan. 29: DT Ashton Sanders
  • Jan. 30: RB Daylan Smothers
  • Jan. 31: DB Makari Vickers
  • Feb. 1: CB Jasiah Wagoner

I get here, Josh is committed already,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby . “He’s been incredible. His family’s been incredible. But I think the thing that’s really unique about him, I’d been here about a month and Josh sends me a text of him watching tape and kind of the breakdown of our offense and how we operated at Ole Miss. So this dude’s sitting in the film room at the house, just watching ball non-stop. So he’s a junky. He’s ate up with it —and a great addition.”

Bates said he’s a student of the game, and explained why he thinks it’s something that comes naturally.

“If you know me as a player, I’m very smart when it comes to the game of football,” Bates said. “I’ve just been gifted. Like, from an aerial standpoint, I can kind of see myself and see everyone else and know where they’re going; I’ve just always clicked like that, and I use my mental toughness in the game to set an advantage (against) my opponent.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement

Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he's doing on LinkedIn earlier this week. Yes, seriously. The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone. It's pretty awesome. The football world is ...
AUSTIN, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo

Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.  There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.  Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
COLORADO STATE
DawgsDaily

What is Georgia Getting in Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett?

Before players from Georgia's roster began entering the transfer portal and even before their season was officially over, they were making additions to the roster themselves via the portal. Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas and Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett both made the ...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy