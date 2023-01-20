Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Leoma Lovegrove plans downtown Fort Myers art studio, lists Matlacha property for $2.5M
Leoma Lovegrove said she always would be a part of Matlacha. However, the artist who spent the past 25 years there put her studio up for sale, moved to North Fort Myers and is planning a new shop and studio for downtown Fort Myers. Lovegrove also has been turning trash...
Fort Myers Beach man restores a family’s Christmas memories after spotting nutcracker in canal
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach resident Stephen Clark was casually sipping on his coffee from his balcony when he spotted something that almost urged him to call 911. “I grabbed my binoculars… and I’m looking at it. I’m looking at it and I’m like, those are...
WINKNEWS.com
The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples
The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
luxury-houses.net
Exceptionally Renovated Home in Naples, Florida with Sweeping Vistas Across Naples Bay is Asking for $14 Million
1947 8th Street South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 1947 8th Street South, Naples, Florida is spectacular residence on a unique location in the heart of Downtown capturing unparalleled views down Naples Bay towards Gordons Pass. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1947 8th Street South, please contact Taylor Wilson Canada (Phone: 239-289-0660) & Andrew Arreola, LLC (Phone: 239-821-3560) at Gulf Coast International Properties for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
Work now underway on new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A project Wellen Park officials say will improve traffic flow and safety officially underway on Monday. A roundabout is being built at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard. Sidewalks and landscaping are included as part of this project. One resident who lives nearby says despite the traffic headaches from a project like this, he believes it’s well worth it.
speedonthewater.com
Naples Fun Run A ‘Comeback’ Event For Fort Myers Offshore
No matter how much money and effort you throw at it, recovering from a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Southwest Florida in late September 2022, takes time. Less than a month ago, there was still too much floating debris and too many submerged hazards in the water for Fort Myers Offshore to start from the Sanibel Island Causeway—per the nonprofit scholarship fundraising powerboat club’s longstanding tradition—for its Holiday Fun Run. Though 25 club members and their passengers did come by boat to the New Year’s Eve happening, the majority arrived from various departure points. And most came to the lunch venue by car.
Bonita fire department says purchasing waterfront restaurant was crucial
Chief DeWitt said they bought both properties using public funds for the price of $6 million dollars at the start of the new year and hope the substation can be rebuilt sometime this summer.
capecoralbreeze.com
City of Cape Coral force main transmission line update
Starting Monday, Jan. 23 and continuing through early February, motorists along SE 47th Terrace can expect delays and occasional lane closures during normal business hours while work continues. One lane will be open during construction and there will be flaggers allowing traffic to travel east and west along the corridor. The contractor will be finishing the work at the intersection of SE 47th Terrace and SE 6th Avenue on Monday and they will begin going west from SE 6th Avenue towards SE 4th Place.
‘It’s just been a nightmare’: Port Charlotte couple still waiting on insurance after Ian rips off roof
More than 100 days have passed since Hurricane Ian ripped off Joe Fox and Amira Antelo's roof, leaving their home severely damaged—and they are still waiting for their insurance to come through.
The Beach Bar holds grand reopening on Fort Myers Beach
The Beach Bar on Fort Myers beach will hold a grand reopening event today with drinks and live music.
NBC 2
Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims
Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
Pickup truck smashes into Lehigh Acres home with two vehicles parked in driveway
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A pickup truck smashed into the garage of a Lehigh Acres home, as well as two cars parked in the driveway Tuesday morning. Lee County deputies responded to the crash on Meadow Drive around 1:20 a.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the pickup truck...
A disaster recovery center opens in Fort Myers
A disaster recovery center is opening in Fort Myers to help the Dunbar area. The opening will be on Jan. 23, 2023, at Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church at 2754 Orange Street.
WINKNEWS.com
Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday
A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
A Florida man helped trap a nearly 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral
A Florida man helped trappers catch an almost 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral, off of Del Prado Blvd.
New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’
A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
Sarasota County buys 'sensitive' 25-acre land next to Myakka River
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A win was recorded for conservationists in Sarasota County after they added over 25 acres to the collection of publicly owned land under environmental protection. The county is now the new owner of environmentally sensitive land located on the western bank of the Myakka River...
WINKNEWS.com
Man breaks into Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers, defecates on the floor
A man defecated on the floor of a restaurant in Fort Myers after breaking in early Saturday morning and stealing alcohol and other items. The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying the suspect. According to the FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect climbed through a small window...
