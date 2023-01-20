ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captiva, FL

WINKNEWS.com

The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples

The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

Exceptionally Renovated Home in Naples, Florida with Sweeping Vistas Across Naples Bay is Asking for $14 Million

1947 8th Street South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 1947 8th Street South, Naples, Florida is spectacular residence on a unique location in the heart of Downtown capturing unparalleled views down Naples Bay towards Gordons Pass. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1947 8th Street South, please contact Taylor Wilson Canada (Phone: 239-289-0660) & Andrew Arreola, LLC (Phone: 239-821-3560) at Gulf Coast International Properties for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Work now underway on new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A project Wellen Park officials say will improve traffic flow and safety officially underway on Monday. A roundabout is being built at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard. Sidewalks and landscaping are included as part of this project. One resident who lives nearby says despite the traffic headaches from a project like this, he believes it’s well worth it.
NORTH PORT, FL
speedonthewater.com

Naples Fun Run A ‘Comeback’ Event For Fort Myers Offshore

No matter how much money and effort you throw at it, recovering from a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Southwest Florida in late September 2022, takes time. Less than a month ago, there was still too much floating debris and too many submerged hazards in the water for Fort Myers Offshore to start from the Sanibel Island Causeway—per the nonprofit scholarship fundraising powerboat club’s longstanding tradition—for its Holiday Fun Run. Though 25 club members and their passengers did come by boat to the New Year’s Eve happening, the majority arrived from various departure points. And most came to the lunch venue by car.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

City of Cape Coral force main transmission line update

Starting Monday, Jan. 23 and continuing through early February, motorists along SE 47th Terrace can expect delays and occasional lane closures during normal business hours while work continues. One lane will be open during construction and there will be flaggers allowing traffic to travel east and west along the corridor. The contractor will be finishing the work at the intersection of SE 47th Terrace and SE 6th Avenue on Monday and they will begin going west from SE 6th Avenue towards SE 4th Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims

Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
CAPE CORAL, FL

