Rockets Eric Gordon Drawing Interest From Bucks Ahead Of Trade Deadline

JAN 21 CAN THE BUCKS LAND ERIC GORDON FOR FOUR SECOND-ROUND PICKS?

Eric Gordon remains one of the league's most highly sought-after players ahead of the NBA's trade deadline in February. The Rockets have decided not to move on from Gordon on several occasions, but their latest offer could make it difficult.

According to The Stein Line , the Milwaukee Bucks are trying to land the 34-year-old sharpshooter in a deal that includes four second-round picks. Milwaukee is determined to add more depth and scoring off their bench, given their pursuit of Gordon.

JAN 20 ERIC GORDON STAYING - FOR HARDEN? Eric Gordon has seemed almost a lock to get traded by the Feb. 9 deadline.

So, what's the holdup?

Maybe James Harden.

As history will remember, the Houston Rockets traded away Harden to start their rebuild ... a rebuild that is still ongoing. Now, as the days pass, Gordon is still here ... and Rockets management apparently thinks the rebuild would take a giant leap forward by bring Harden back via free agency.

Per ESPN sources , Houston is now thinking of sitting on Gordon fortified by the belief that he might be a drawing card for Harden.

It seems like a gamble ... and we say that even if a Harden return is a real possibility.

DECEMBER 8 BRITTNEY GRINER FREED FROM RUSSIA PRISON

Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russia after nearly 10 months of captivity. Griner's release came with a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout — a convicted arms dealer.

Griner was arrested at a Russian Airport in February when officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage.

“I spoke with Brittany Griner,” President Joe Biden said . “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances.”

DECEMBER 4 ROSE TO DALLAS?

The Houston Rockets' division rival, the Dallas Mavericks, could be getting a point-guard upgrade in the near future ... assuming the upgrade attempt they just tried doesn't work out.

According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports , the Mavs are interested in Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who we've pegged as being a potential third ball-handler fix for Dallas in recent weeks.

“The Mavericks, of course, lost [Jalen] Brunson to the [New York] Knicks last summer and are in desperate need of a second playmaker to relieve All-Star point forward Luka Dončić,” writes Bucher “They’ve brought on a former Knick, Kemba Walker, for a test run, but a league source said they also have interest in a current one, the aforementioned Rose.”

If the Mavs did want to trade for Rose, they'd have to salary-match the $14.5 million he's making this season. Rose has a team option on his current contract for $15.5 million next season.

NOVEMBER 22 NBA SUSPENDS PATRICK BEVERLEY

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for shoving Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton Tuesday night, as first reported by The Athletic. In the league's statement, Beverley's suspension was based on his history of unsportsmanlike acts.

Beverley shoved Suns' point guard Chris Paul similarly during the 2021 Western Conference Finals.

NOVEMBER 20 NBA SATURDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP

There were many exciting NBA games that took place on Saturday night despite the Houston Rockets not being in action. The surprising Utah Jazz kept things rolling against the Portland Trail Blazers to take sole possession of first place in the Western Conference. Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs, despite Paul George having to leave the game with knee discomfort.

Here is a list of all the final scores from Saturday's slate:

Hawks over Raptors, 124-122 (OT)

Pacers over Magic, 114-113

Timberwolves over 76ers, 112-109

Jazz over Trail Blazers 118-113

Clippers over Spurs, 119-97

With the Jazz's win over the Trail Blazers, teams first-through-seventh in the Western Conference are all tied in the loss column with six. The wild, wild West is still very much wild as we near the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season.

NOVEMBER 19 CADE CUNNINGHAM IS OUT INDEFINITELY

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is out indefinitely due to a stress fracture in his shin, as first reported by The Athletic.

In 12 games this season, Cunningham averaged 19.9 points on 41.5 percent shooting from the floor, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists. The Pistons have notched a 3-14 record after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

NOVEMBER 13 KYRIE SUSPENSION UPDATE

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.

According to Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like it could still be a while before Irving returns, but that might be a bad thing for Brooklyn based on how it has played with his distractions being gone.

"He still has work to do," Tsai told the New York Post . "He has to show people he's sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

NOVEMBER 1 STEVE NASH, NETS PART WAYS AFTER THREE SEASONS

The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash have agreed to mutually part ways, as first reported by ESPN . The decision to part ways with Nash comes following a disappointing 2-5 start to the 2022-23 campaign.

In Nash's replacement, the Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as acting head coach for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nash ends his head coaching tenure with a 94-67 record.

SEPTEMBER 22 CELTICS COACH IME UDOKA LIKELY SUSPENDED FOR SEASON:

With NBA training camp less than a week away, the Boston Celtics will be without their head coach Ime Udoka. As first reported by the Athletic , Udoka had an improper relationship with a female member of the team staff and is facing a season-long suspension.

Udoka, in his first season as head coach, led the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals after going 51-31 during the regular season.

