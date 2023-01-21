ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 14 TCU trounces No. 2 Kansas

By Field Level Media
Shahada Wells scored 17 points off the bench and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 to fuel No. 14 TCU to an 83-60 victory over No. 2 Kansas on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kan.

Damion Baugh scored 11 points and JaKobe Coles and Xavier Cork each contributed nine off the bench for the Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), who posted their first win in 11 tries at Allen Fieldhouse.

TCU's Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored eight points despite being hobbled by an apparent left ankle injury that was sustained in the first half.

The Horned Frogs erupted for 48 points in the first half and finished shooting 54.4 percent from the floor (31 of 57) and 53.3 percent from 3-point range (8 of 15).

Kansas' Jalen Wilson scored 21 of his 30 points in the first half, one game removed from recording a career-high 38 points in an 83-82 overtime loss at No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday. He made 11 of 21 shots from the floor on Saturday, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range.

Kevin McCullar Jr. made 5 of 6 shots from the floor to finish with 10 points for the Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2), who have dropped two in a row following a 10-game winning streak.

TCU saw its 22-point lead whittled to 10 at halftime before it reignited the jets to begin the second half. Wells and Rondel Walker each made a pair of layup in transition before Wells sank a 3-pointer to push the Horned Frogs' advantage to 79-54 with 3:42 to play.

TCU scored 19 straight points to secure a 33-13 lead with 10:06 remaining in the first half, highlighted by Wells making a layup, an emphatic dunk and a 3-pointer. Miles converted a layup to cap the sequence.

The Horned Frogs pushed their advantage to 37-15 before the Jayhawks scored the game's next 11 points, highlighted by two 3-pointers from Wilson and one from Gradey Dick.

Kansas countered a 9-1 run by TCU with an 11-2 spurt to end the half, with Wilson sinking two 3-pointers and a layup during that surge.

--Field Level Media

