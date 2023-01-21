ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis becomes No. 2 all-time scorer

By Field Level Media
Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis scored a season-best 42 points on Saturday to pass Freeman Williams and move into second place on the all-time Division I scoring list.

Davis' total sits at 3,274 points after the 89-77 road win over IUPUI. Williams, who played at Portland State from 1974-78 before a six-year NBA career, had 3,249 career points in 106 college games.

Davis, who was playing in his 131st career game, passed Williams by sinking a 3-pointer with 5:43 left in the first half.

Legendary Pete Maravich of LSU is the record-holder with 3,667 career points. He achieved that in 83 games over a three-season span, averaging 44.2 points from 1967-70 in an era that didn't have 3-point shots.

Davis has at least 12 more games -- 11 regular season plus the Horizon League tournament -- to make a run at overtaking "Pistol Pete." He would need to average 32.8 points in those dozen games to exceed Maravich's total.

Davis also became the all-time Division I leader in 3-point baskets earlier this month. He made eight against IUPUI to raise that total to 521.

Davis increased his national-best scoring average to 27.0 per game.

Davis is the son of Titans coach Mike Davis, whose best known for his coaching stint at Indiana from 2000-06.

Antoine Davis considered transferring during the offseason before choosing to return for a fifth season at Detroit Mercy.

Williams, who also played before the 3-point line, died in April at age 65.

--Field Level Media

